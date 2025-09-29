U.S.

Michigan Governor Asks To 'Lower The Temperature' After Church Attack

By AFP news
Police survey the remains of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, following the attack
Police survey the remains of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, following the attack AFP

Michigan's governor on Monday asked Americans to "lower the temperature" after the latest violence in her state, as authorities search for a motive in a Mormon church attack the day before.

"We still are in the process of clearing out that church, but at this time everyone is accounted for," Grand Blanc police chief William Renye said as he confirmed a final toll of four victims killed and eight injured in Sunday's violence.

Police in the northern US state said the shooter first rammed the church with his vehicle before opening fire with an assault rifle, and then set the building on fire.

He was killed by police in the parking lot minutes later.

Images in the aftermath of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, near Flint, showed most of the building reduced to ashes.

FBI special agent for Michigan Reuben Coleman called the incident "an act of targeted violence" but declined to specify who or what the target was.

"We are continuing to work to determine a motive," Coleman told a press conference.

Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer said that "at this juncture, speculation is unhelpful and it can be downright dangerous.

"So, (I) just ask that people lower the temperature of rhetoric."

Sunday's attack comes a month after a shooting at a Catholic church and school in neighboring Minnesota, in which two children were killed while attending Mass, and several were severely wounded.

As partisan divisions deepen, political violence has become more frequent in the United States.

President Donald Trump called Sunday's violence "horrendous" and said it was "yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America."

Tags
Michigan, Mormon, Church, Attack
Most Read
Stephen Miller Is Now Blaming Migrants for Causing Traffic: 'Exacerbated by Mass Illegal Immigration'

Stephen Miller Has Reportedly Superseded Marco Rubio In Directing U.S. Strikes Against Suspected Venezuelan Drug Boats

Europe captain Luke Donald, center, celebrates winning the Ryder Cup with Europe players Matt Fitzpatrick, left, and Rory McIlroy, right
Europe Win Emotional Ryder Cup Triumph After US Fightback
Russia Is ‘On the Brink of a Breakup’ With the
Trump Claims He Taunted Putin About Inability To Win Ukraine War: 'Are You a Paper Tiger?'
Trump Hackled in DC Restaurant
Trump Says He Will Attend Gathering Of Hundreds Of Generals Along With Hegseth: 'Just a Very Nice Meeting'
NFL Trade Rumors: Russell Wilson Could Go to These Teams
NFL Trade Rumors: Russell Wilson Could Go to These Teams After Jaxson Dart Takeover as Starting QB
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice