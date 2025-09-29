Trump Says He Will Attend Gathering Of Hundreds Of Generals Along With Hegseth: 'Just a Very Nice Meeting'

President Donald Trump said he will attend a meeting with hundreds of generals and admirals from across the world in the U.S. this week, confirming the event will resemble a "pep rally."

"It's really just a very nice meeting talking about how well we're doing militarily, talking about being in great shape, talking about a lot of good, positive things. It's just a good message," Trump told NBC News.

"We have some great people coming in and it's just an 'esprit de corps.' You know the expression 'esprit de corps'? That's all it's about. We're talking about what we're doing, what they're doing, and how we're doing," he added.

The event, which will take place in Virginia on Tuesday and was organized by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, had raised alarms among many because invitees were not informed about its purpose beforehand.

Trump, however, praised the plan, telling reporters last week he though it was "great." "Let him be friendly with the generals and admirals from all over the world," he said.

Hegseth is expected to underscore the importance of the "warrior ethos" and outline a new vision for the military. New readiness, fitness and grooming standards are also set to be presented in the meeting in Quantico.

"It's about getting the horses into the stable and whipping them into shape," an official told CNN last week. "This is a showcase for Hegseth to tell them: get on board, or potentially have your career shortened," the official added.

