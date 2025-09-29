Headlines

Oregon Senator Tells Trump to 'Stay the Hell Out' After Troops Ordered to Portland

Oregon officials also announced legal action on Sunday as the state's Attorney General filed a lawsuit arguing that the deployment of National Guard troops was "provocative and arbitrary"

By
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR)
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) told President Trump that federal troops are not welcome in Portland after the president announced plans to deploy reinforcements to the city, saying the move was necessary to protect Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities he described as "under siege."

Wyden disputed Trump's characterization, posting a video on X that showed a calm scene outside the Portland ICE facility. "Taken just a few minutes ago outside the ICE facility in Portland that Trump claims is under siege," Wyden wrote. He followed with a direct message: "My message to Donald Trump is this: we don't need you here. Stay the hell out of our city."

Trump announced Saturday on Truth Social that he had directed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to provide "all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists." He added that he was authorizing "Full Force, if necessary."

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said the Defense Department was "ready to mobilize U.S. military personnel in support of Department of Homeland Security operations in Portland at the President's direction" while DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin cited riots at ICE facilities, law enforcement assaults, and the recent deadly shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas as justification for the request, as The Hill points out.

Local officials have also challenged Trump's assessment. Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek said there was "no national security threat in Portland" and described communities as "safe and calm" while Portland Mayor Keith Wilson argued there was "no need to send troops," adding that the president "will not find lawlessness or violence here unless he plans to perpetrate it."

Oregon officials also announced legal action on Sunday as State Attorney General Dan Rayfield filed a lawsuit arguing that the deployment of National Guard troops was "provocative and arbitrary" and threatened to undermine public safety. The complaint called the move unlawful and warned it could inflame tensions rather than calm them.

Originally published on Latin Times

Portland, Oregon, Ron Wyden, National Guard

