NFL Trade Rumors: Russell Wilson Could Go to These Teams After Jaxson Dart Takeover as Starting QB

The New York Giants surprisingly chose Jaxson Dart as the starting quarterback, but this closes a door to a known veteran. Russell Wilson knows that time is running out for him to shine, but he knows he is "not yet done" showing what he could do for the organization.

Wilson might have begun the first three games of the year for the Giants, but it's possible, he will be a starter on another team soon. What teams could help Wilson reach his goal?

The End of Wilson's QB1 Reign in New York

Russell Wilson's tenure with the Giants had an unplanned twist following a season-opening 0-3 start. Though Wilson threw for 450 yards and three scores in Week 2, he was unable to secure the starting position.

According to Sports Illustrated, head coach Brian Daboll decided to turn it over to Dart, a decision that is most likely to endure in the near future. While Wilson's performances were not terrible, the Giants obviously needed to give their rookie an opportunity, and now Wilson is reduced to backing up.

Can Russell Wilson Be Traded?

Even as Wilson is currently relegated to backup quarterback status, his future in New York remains questionable. The deadline for trades isn't even close yet, but several teams have quarterback troubles. With experience and a Super Bowl resume, Wilson may become a trade candidate, particularly among teams desperate for a stabilizing force under center.

Possible Trade Destinations for Russell Wilson

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a rough start to the season, with Geno Smith's underperformance raising concerns. His questionable outings, including two games with three interceptions, have sparked doubts about his fit in the lineup.

Wilson, who has previous experience with Raiders head coach Pete Carroll from their days together in Seattle, may be able to offer the Raiders a better-performing quarterback. Though Wilson's contract is manageable, it's still unclear whether the Raiders are ready to pull the trigger on a mid-season trade.

Back in March, Fox Sports reported that there's a chance for Wilson to join forces with Pete Carroll again.

Cincinnati Bengals

With Joe Burrow out for a couple of months because of injury, the Cincinnati Bengals need a more veteran quarterback. Jake Browning has been up and down, and Wilson might give the Bengals the leadership they require to remain competitive in the AFC North. If Burrow is back on the field in time for the playoffs, Wilson can help facilitate the team through that time, or even be a trusted backup in case Burrow is out.

New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints, starting 0-4, might use Russell Wilson's guidance. With Tyler Shough still on the learning curve, Wilson might be able to offer the mentorship and direction necessary to assist the rookie quarterback in his growth. Although the Saints' season is likely lost, adding Wilson might help with Shough's long-term development and provide Wilson an opportunity to remain in the league.

Dart is now the priority quarterback for the Giants, leaving Wilson to explore a bench role and mentor the young quarterbacks. If Wilson decides to move on, these teams could give him a chance to prove why New York was wrong to bench him.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com