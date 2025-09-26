China Warns Against 'Threat of Force' in Venezuela, Says U.S. Actions Undermine Regional Stability

China warned on Friday that U.S. military activity in the Caribbean poses a threat to peace in Latin America, criticizing Washington's recent deployment of warships and troops near Venezuela.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Beijing "opposes external interference in Venezuela's internal affairs under any pretext" and condemned what he described as "the threat of the use of force in international relations and the undermining of peace and stability in Latin America and the Caribbean."

Guo argued that unilateral U.S. actions against foreign vessels in international waters "exceed reasonable limits, violate international law, and infringe upon fundamental human rights, including the right to life," as EFE reports. He added that such measures "represent a potential threat to the freedom and safety of navigation" and called on Washington to maintain cooperation through bilateral and multilateral legal frameworks instead of unilateral enforcement.

The criticism comes as the U.S. has deployed at least eight warships, a nuclear-powered submarine, and more than 4,500 troops to the Caribbean since mid-August as part of what it describes as an anti-narcotics operation. The U.S. operation has already included strikes on vessels it said were involved in drug trafficking near Venezuelan waters. The Trump administration has linked Maduro to criminal networks such as the so-called Cartel of the Suns and recently doubled the reward for his arrest to $50 million.

China's position echoes remarks delivered in August by another foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, who said Beijing opposed "the use or the threat of use of force in international relations" and urged Washington to "do more things that contribute to peace and security in Latin America and the Caribbean."

The remarks also come as Venezuela has emphasized its ties to China as of late, as a sprawling report by CNN revealed in August. President Nicolás Maduro has highlighted personal communication with President Xi Jinping and lauded cooperation in technology and economic projects, while Chinese officials have criticized U.S. sanctions and unilateral measures targeting Caracas.

China, which has deep commercial ties with Venezuela, including investments in oil fields, framed its statement as a defense of international law. "China supports strengthening international cooperation to combat transnational crime," Guo said, while reiterating Beijing's opposition to unilateral U.S. actions.

Originally published on Latin Times