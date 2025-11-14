Top Venezuelan Regime Official Warns Of 'Incalculable Consequences' Of War In The Caribbean

Jorge Rodriguez, a top official for the Venezuelan regime, warned that a war in the Caribbean would have "incalculable consequences" as the Trump administration continues to escalate its military presence in the region.

"Not only for Venezuela, but the entire Caribbean, the entire American continent and the U.S.," said Rodriguez, the president of the regime-friendly Legislative Assembly. "It's not worth the suffering," he added.

ÚLTIMA HORA | Jorge Rodríguez advierte sobre "consecuencias incalculables" de una eventual guerra en el Caribe.



"No solamente para Venezuela, sino para todos los países del Caribe, para todos los países del continente americano y también para EEUU" https://t.co/FDisVOjMBo pic.twitter.com/ACiqNrknWs — AlbertoRodNews (@AlbertoRodNews) November 13, 2025

Rodriguez went on to say that the Trump administration is seeking a "maximum level of aggression to promote regime change in Venezuela" and replace a "legitimate" government. The U.S. doesn't recognize authoritarian President Nicolas Maduro, who last year claimed victory in the country's presidential elections but failed to showed any backing documentation. The opposition, led by Maria Corina Machado, presented voting tallies showing that candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia had won.

In the U.S., in turn, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Operation Southern Spear, which is aimed at targeting "narco-terrorists" and defend "our homeland from the drugs that are killing our people."

"The Western Hemisphere is America's neighborhood - and we will protect it," Hegseth added.

The publication has led to speculation about whether the administration will further escalate its actions in the region or is just putting a name to the operation, which has carried out at least 20 strikes against alleged drug vessels, killing at least 80 people.

Moreover, President Donald Trump was presented with an updated list of targets to strike Venezuela if he were to give the order, according to a new report.

CBS News detailed that senior military officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Dan Caine, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, presented Trump with the options, which include strikes on land. No final decision has been made, the outlet noted.

Originally published on Latin Times