U.S. Wants To Send Thousands Of Heavily Armed Troops To Haiti To Finally Destroy Gangs

The U.S., along with Panama, proposed creating a "gang-suppression force" comprised of up to 5,500 uniformed personnel to face criminal organizations in Haiti.

The force, which would have arrest and detention power, as well as military-grade capabilities and lethal equipment, comes as current forces in the country continue to be unable to recover territory from gangs, which control most of Port-au-Prince.

According to The New York Times, the plan would mandate a UN office in the Haiti to supply logistical and operational support, which would unlock stable funding, an issue that has plagued efforts to face gangs.

The plan would see countries donating forces and funding, with some including Canada, El Salvador, the U.S. and Kenya providing "strategic direction." However, experts consulted by the outlet said it is not clear what countries will contribute funding and troops.

The U.S. has been looking to shake up the status quo in Haiti as the Kenya-led mission has not been able to recover territory or help restore security in the country.

Last week, U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission to the OAS, Kimberly J. Penland, had anticipated that the Trump administration is drafting a resolution to present before the UN Security Council that will "properly resource" the Caribbean country's struggling push to retake control. It also endorses one by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to provide support using peacekeeping money.

"Should the UN Security Council pursue this model, then we will also seek robust regional participation to provide strategic leadership of the force," Penland added.

The proposal was introduced in the context of a broader plan envisioning a three-year, $2.6 billion roadmap for Haiti's future. It calls for over $1.3 billion to rebuild Haiti's national police, reform the justice system and dismantle gangs.

Haiti's embattled transitional government has resorted to non-state actors to fight back against gangs that control most of the capital, Port-au-Prince. Reuters reported last week American private security executive Erik Prince is expected to deploy hundreds of mercenaries to fight in the country soon.

The outlet detailed last Thursday that Prince's company, Vectus Global, will intensify operations in the besieged country in the next weeks in coordination with local police, deploying several hundred fighters from the U.S., Europe and El Salvador.

Prince told the outlet that he expects to regain control of the country's roads and territories within a year. "One key measure of success for me will be when you can drive from Port-au-Prince to Cap Haitian in a thin-skinned vehicle and not be stopped by gangs."

