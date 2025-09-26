Jared McCain Injury Update: 76ers Guard Suffers Thumb Tear Ahead of Sophomore Season

As the Philadelphia 76ers prepare for the 2025–26 NBA season, fans are looking forward to seeing guard Jared McCain back on the court. But the up-and-coming talent has encountered yet another hurdle.

The promising young player sustained a UCL tear in his thumb during training, drawing his return schedule into question. The Sixers are currently seeking advice from specialists to decide on the optimum line of treatment.

Sixers Found Gold in McCain

Selected 16th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft from Duke, McCain was an instant bright spot for the Sixers. He first began playing on a veteran-laden roster with little defined role but soon found himself getting regular minutes after injuries opened up chances. By November, McCain had impressed to the point that he was a legitimate candidate to be named Rookie of the Year.

In only 23 games, before a season-ending knee injury ruined his debut season, McCain averaged 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game, according to ESPN. His shooting skills and level head under adversity provided Philadelphia with some hope that he might develop into a cornerstone of their future core.

Talented Career Short-Circuited by Injuries

McCain's first year was cut short in December after a tough fall against the Indiana Pacers required knee surgery. A month later, McCain said:

"I knew right away that the mental side was probably gonna be the hardest part of it, so I definitely took some time away to—I couldn't—it was hard to watch it a little bit."

As the guard was set for a healthy rebound in year two, the thumb injury presents another roadblock. As for the severity and recovery time, it is unclear, but it is an annoying setback for McCain and the Sixers franchise.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain suffered a UCL tear in his right thumb during a workout today, sources told ESPN. He and the team are working with specialists to decide how they will proceed, sources said.



Philadelphia is set to hold media day tomorrow. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) September 25, 2025

If McCain had not gotten injured, he could have had a big shot at the NBA 2024-25 Rookie of the Year Award, which was awarded to San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle.

Sixers' Expectations Moving Forward

With a refueled roster and playoff hopes, Philadelphia was banking on McCain to bring energy and scoring punch off the bench. His floor-stretching ability and offense-catalyzing skills made him an indispensable X-factor in the supporting unit. Losing him, even for a while, makes the Sixers revisit their backcourt rotation and depend heavily on proven veterans.

No Official Timeline For McCain's Return

The Sixers medical team will assess all possibilities, ranging from rest and rehab to possible surgery, based on the extent of the UCL tear. Although no official timeline has been provided, the team is optimistic that the rehabilitation will be brief so McCain can make some contribution this year.

