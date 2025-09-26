U.S. Politics

Footage of Trump and Melania's Finger-Pointing Exchange on Marine One Sparks Speculation

A video of Donald Trump gesturing at his wife during a return from the UN has prompted lip reader analysis and online debate

By
Donald Trump and Melania Trump

US President Donald Trump and Melania Trump were caught in what appeared to be a tense exchange as Marine One touched down on the South Lawn of the White House on Wednesday evening. Footage showed the US President animatedly pointing his finger towards the First Lady while she shook her head, fuelling speculation of an argument after the couple's turbulent day at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Lip readers, however, believe the moment was not a marital row but a reaction to the so-called 'escalator incident' at the UN, when the moving staircase abruptly halted as the couple stepped on it. Forensic lip reader Jeremy Freeman told the Daily Mail that Trump appeared to say the incident was 'unbelievable', while Melania responded, 'You just continued'. Another expert suggested Trump told his wife, 'I can't forgive them, they tried to hurt you', pointing to his claims of 'triple sabotage' involving the escalator, teleprompter and audio failures.

@thoughtfulpanic

I need to know. #lipreaders #trump #melania #maga #marriage

♬ Funny - Gold-Tiger

Despite the tense optics aboard Marine One, the pair were later seen walking hand in hand across the South Lawn. Trump, 79, has repeatedly alleged that UN staff attempted to endanger him and the First Lady, branding the escalator malfunction a 'sabotage'. The footage adds to a history of public moments where Melania has appeared reluctant beside her husband, though Wednesday's exchange, experts say, may have been less of a marital dispute and more of a political grievance.

Originally published on IBTimes UK

Tags
Donald Trump, POTUS, Usa, America

© Copyright IBTimes 2025. All rights reserved.

Most Read
AI App Neon Mobile Pays Users for Call Recordings, But

AI App Neon Mobile Pays Users for Call Recordings, But at What Cost to Privacy?

A Rafale jet fighter of the French Air Force patrols the airspace over Poland
European NATO Countries Reportedly Tell Russia They're Ready To Shoot Down Jets After Repeated Airspace Violations
US President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on September 23, 2025
Zelensky Says Russian Officials Should End War Or Find 'Bomb Shelters'
Russell Wilson 'Not Yet Done' After Losing Starting Role to
Russell Wilson 'Not Yet Done' After Losing Starting Role to Jaxson Dart
YouTube TV Faces Tough Contract Battles With NBCUniversal, Disney as
YouTube TV Faces Tough Contract Battles With NBCUniversal, Disney as Costs Climb
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice