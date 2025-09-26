Ryder Cup 2025 Pairings: Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas to Face Rahm, Hatton in Opener

The 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black has started, and golf fans will not have to wait long to witness fireworks.

The American squad is sending Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas as they start proceedings on Friday morning's foursomes against Europe's powerhouse pairing, Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton.

DeChambeau and Thomas Set the Tone

U.S. captain Keegan Bradley said the pairing will tee off first at 7:10 a.m. ET. While the two Americans have never teamed up in the Ryder Cup, he feels they share a special chemistry.

Bradley said that Bryson has been a "great locker room teammate." He revealed that they plan to lead the Ryder Cup 2025 opener with Justin.

DeChambeau accepted the challenge, recognizing that it would be tough to beat Rahm and Hatton but claiming that they aim to make a statement.

"We've got a big responsibility and role. We're going to be going up against a great team, Rahm and Hatton. They're a formidable force, but we want to send a message."

Europe Relies on Proven Chemistry

On the opposite side, European captain Luke Donald is leaning on a proven formula. Rahm and Hatton went 2-0 in foursomes at Marco Simone during Europe's 2023 win, and Rahm boasts a flawless 4-0 foursomes record. Donald is confident that the duo knows how to win because they are a "strong partnership."

Other Key Pairings For Friday Foursomes

According to ESPN, here are the other notable matches that will headline the Ryder Cup 2025.

Scottie Scheffler & Russell Henley vs. Ludvig Åberg & Matt Fitzpatrick

World No. 1 Scheffler, who didn't win in Rome, seeks redemption with Henley.

Collin Morikawa & Harris English vs. Rory McIlroy & Tommy Fleetwood

A wildcard American duo faces Europe's leading stars, both of whom have sparkled in the last Ryder Cups.

Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele vs. Robert MacIntyre & Viktor Hovland

Schauffele, rebounding from a rib injury, pairs with Cantlay against one of the Europeans' up-and-comers in Hovland.

Lessons From the Past

The U.S. team hopes not to repeat history. Two years ago, they were swept in foursomes for the first time, presenting Europe with a 4-0 lead at the outset. Donald conceded that analytics came into play in reshuffling his pairings this year, making sure the team adjusts to the course and recent form.

In the meantime, rookies and veterans are on the sidelines. For Europe, Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka, Justin Rose, and Rasmus Højgaard will take a pass for the first session. On the American side, J.J. Spaun, Sam Burns, Ben Griffin, and Cameron Young will take their time.

