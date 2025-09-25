Trump's 'Presidential Walk of Fame' Mocks Biden by Replacing Headshot with Image of Autopen

President Donald Trump has unveiled a new "Presidential Walk of Fame" along the West Wing Colonnade of the White House, displaying portraits of his predecessors in chronological order. The installation includes every commander-in-chief except Joe Biden, whose place is instead marked by a photograph of an autopen machine signing his name.

The substitution references Trump's repeated claims, made without evidence, that Biden relied on the autopen during his presidency because he was unable to personally carry out the duties of his office. Trump has alleged that Biden administration officials may have used the device to authorize actions without his full awareness.

Other presidents, including Republicans, have also used autopens to sign official documents, but Trump has portrayed Biden's use as illegitimate.

In promoting the new display, Trump's communications advisor Margo Martin posted a video on X with the caption, "The Presidential Walk of Fame has arrived on the West Wing Colonnade. Wait for it..." The clip showed a sequence of portraits in gold frames before ending with the autopen image standing in for Biden.

Wait for it… 🖊️👀 pic.twitter.com/ApWfdxfFQa — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) September 24, 2025

A Republican-led House committee is currently Biden's reliance on the autopen, as The Guardian points out, and Trump has pointed to that probe as validation of his criticisms, though no evidence has been presented that Biden's use of the device differed in substance from previous administrations.

The walkway addition is part of broader changes Trump has made to the White House since returning to office. He has added gold detailing to the Oval Office, installed large flagpoles on the grounds, replaced Rose Garden grass with patio stone, and begun construction on a new ballroom. He has also moved artwork, including a painting of Barack Obama, and hung several portraits of himself.

Originally published on Latin Times