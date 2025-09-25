Headlines

Former Pokémon Attorney Says No Action Likely on Controversial DHS Video: 'Many of Their Execs Are on Green Cards'

The video in question spliced footage of ICE arrests with clips from the Pokémon anime and ended with mocked-up trading cards labeling detainees as "worst of the worst"

By
Homeland Security social media post referencing Pokemon
Homeland Security social media post referencing Pokemon

The Pokémon Company is unlikely to take legal action over a U.S. Department of Homeland Security video that used its imagery and theme music to promote immigration raids, according to the company's former chief legal officer Don McGowan.

The video, posted Monday on X, spliced footage of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests with clips from the Pokémon anime and ended with mocked-up trading cards labeling detainees as "worst of the worst." The post carried the slogan "Gotta Catch 'Em All," drawing sharp criticism from immigration advocates and legal experts, as well as calls from fans for Nintendo and The Pokémon Company to sue.

Don McGowan, who served as Pokémon's chief legal officer for more than a decade, told IGN that legal action was highly unlikely:

"I don't see them doing anything about this for a few reasons. First, think of how little you see [The Pokémon Company International]'s name in the press. They are insanely publicity-shy and prefer to let the brand be the brand. Second, many of their execs in the USA are on green cards. Even if I was still at the company I wouldn't touch this, and I'm the most trigger-happy CLO I've ever met. This will blow over in a couple of days and they'll be happy to let it"

The Pokémon Company did, however, issue a brief statement to Eurogamer confirming that it had not authorized the use of its intellectual property. "Our company was not involved in the creation or distribution of this content, and permission was not granted for the use of our intellectual property," the statement read. Nintendo, which co-owns the franchise, has not commented.

The video is the latest example of DHS using pop culture in its messaging. In July, the agency drew criticism after posting an edited version of the iconic bicycle scene from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, urging migrants to use a federal app to self-deport.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Immigration, Department of Homeland Security, Pokemon

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
US President Donald Trump told Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky he had 'great respect for the fight that Ukraine is putting up' while meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly

Trump Says NATO Nations Should Shoot Down Russian Jets Breaching Airspace

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro
Venezuela's Maduro Says He May Send More Letters to Trump Despite Dismissal: 'The Important Thing is to Defend the Truth'
AI App Neon Mobile Pays Users for Call Recordings, But
AI App Neon Mobile Pays Users for Call Recordings, But at What Cost to Privacy?
US President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on September 23, 2025
Zelensky Says Russian Officials Should End War Or Find 'Bomb Shelters'
A Rafale jet fighter of the French Air Force patrols the airspace over Poland
European NATO Countries Reportedly Tell Russia They're Ready To Shoot Down Jets After Repeated Airspace Violations
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice