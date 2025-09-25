Former Pokémon Attorney Says No Action Likely on Controversial DHS Video: 'Many of Their Execs Are on Green Cards'

The Pokémon Company is unlikely to take legal action over a U.S. Department of Homeland Security video that used its imagery and theme music to promote immigration raids, according to the company's former chief legal officer Don McGowan.

The video, posted Monday on X, spliced footage of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests with clips from the Pokémon anime and ended with mocked-up trading cards labeling detainees as "worst of the worst." The post carried the slogan "Gotta Catch 'Em All," drawing sharp criticism from immigration advocates and legal experts, as well as calls from fans for Nintendo and The Pokémon Company to sue.

Don McGowan, who served as Pokémon's chief legal officer for more than a decade, told IGN that legal action was highly unlikely:

"I don't see them doing anything about this for a few reasons. First, think of how little you see [The Pokémon Company International]'s name in the press. They are insanely publicity-shy and prefer to let the brand be the brand. Second, many of their execs in the USA are on green cards. Even if I was still at the company I wouldn't touch this, and I'm the most trigger-happy CLO I've ever met. This will blow over in a couple of days and they'll be happy to let it"

The Pokémon Company did, however, issue a brief statement to Eurogamer confirming that it had not authorized the use of its intellectual property. "Our company was not involved in the creation or distribution of this content, and permission was not granted for the use of our intellectual property," the statement read. Nintendo, which co-owns the franchise, has not commented.

The video is the latest example of DHS using pop culture in its messaging. In July, the agency drew criticism after posting an edited version of the iconic bicycle scene from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, urging migrants to use a federal app to self-deport.

Originally published on Latin Times