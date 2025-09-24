DHS Faces Backlash Over Pokémon-Themed Propaganda Video

Pokémon-themed propaganda video from the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has sparked outrage online. The viral clip used the iconic cartoon's theme song during the militarized raids.

Obviously, people saw how the propaganda used copyrighted snippets from the '90s anime. The worst part is glorifying how the police enter people's homes and buildings, leading to their arrest. Will The Pokémon Company sue DHS after this?

'Pokémon' Imagery in an Alarming Setting

Placing "Pokémon's" retrofitted branding next to images of law enforcement raids caught viewers off guard. The "Pokémon brand," with its wholesome reputation globally, was not an obvious candidate for advocating DHS communications.

According to The Verge, some critics argued about the possible copyright infringement. They reminded everyone of the well-documented reputation of The Pokémon Company for its obsession with defending its intellectual property rights.

Will The Pokémon Company Sue DHS?

Even though the company's content seems to be used inappropriately, experts think that no lawsuit is likely. Don McGowan, who is a former Chief Legal Officer at The Pokémon Company, explained to IGN that he does not think the company will sue.

"Even if I was still at the company I wouldn't touch this, and I'm the most trigger-happy CLO [Chief Legal Officer] I've ever met. This will blow over in a couple of days and they'll be happy to let it."

There are two reasons for restraint, according to McGowan. First, several "Pokémon" executives in the United States have green cards and may be reluctant to risk losing their status. Second, the company does not wish to bring more publicity upon itself by taking the issue to court.

Wider Concerns Over DHS Messaging

Apart from copyright issues, the video has sparked more serious criticism regarding what the video signifies. Kotaku brought out that, although the video showed raids on serious criminals, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has constantly been accused of targeting US citizens.

The outcry follows a Supreme Court decision that granted ICE increased authority to detain people due to language, occupation, or appearance. Critics say the DHS video is part of an alarming narrative of a militarized police state, one in which overbearing tactics toward vulnerable populations become the norm.

Public Outcry and Political Implications

Using a beloved children's brand to promote government enforcement has immediately angered many people. Critics condemned DHS for downplaying the trauma of raids by framing them as routine, while others labeled the move manipulative and tone-deaf.

Aside from that, the timing fueled further suspicion, with some suggesting that the campaign aimed to soften public perception of controversial enforcement tactics. More often than not, the uproar shows that the irresponsible use of "Pokémon" imagery in "relatable" government messaging can backfire.

Originally published on Player One