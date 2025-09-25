Russell Wilson 'Not Yet Done' After Losing Starting Role to Jaxson Dart

Russell Wilson is not yet finished writing the book on his NFL career. His season performance has dwindled, which is evident in his latest matches. The New York Giants decided to bench the 36-year-old quarterback, and rookie Jaxson Dart will take over his starting position.

The 10-time Pro Bowler threw two interceptions and no touchdowns in a 22-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after a rough outing on Sunday Night Football. But that does not mean that he won't show up anymore.

Wilson is Confident He Could Still Contribute

Despite the failure, Wilson sounded optimistic about his future in football. According to TMZ Sports, the QB said that he is not yet done and "got so much belief in himself." For Wilson, he is still capable of making huge plays in front of the New York crowd.

The Super Bowl XLVIII champion cited his Week 2 performance as evidence that he can still perform at an elite level. During the game, he completed 450 yards and three touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys, giving glimpses of his old self.

Wilson admitted the NFL was a business, but highlighted the need to stay in perspective:

"You control your attitude, you control your gratitude, and those two things are important to me because I love the game, I love the process, and I respect it."

Leadership Beyond the Field

Wilson also emphasized the significance of resilience, adding that a recent trip to Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital provided him with some perspective on how to navigate adversity. The trip, he said, taught him to respond to adversity with gratitude and determination.

Far from distancing himself from the team, Wilson doubled down on his commitment to the Giants. He clarified that he is not seeking a trade and wants to remain in New York to mentor Dart as the rookie adjusts to the league.

Wilson is determined to bounce back from his poor performance after saying that he "will not give up" on the team this season.

Meanwhile, Sports Illustrated called Jaxson Dart a "sleeper" quarterback. The four-star Draper recruit is expected to play some solid numbers with Devin Singletary and Cam Skattebo. Still, he needs to prove that he's worth the Wilson replacement.

