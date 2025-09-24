Liverpool's Carabao Cup Win Overshadowed by Ekitike's Red Card, Isak's First Goal

Liverpool's quest to reach a second Carabao Cup final continued after a dramatic 2-1 win over Southampton at Anfield.

Alexander Isak, who tormented the Reds in last year's final, scored his first red goal, with Hugo Ekitiké securing victory and progression with a stoppage-time winner, although his expensive celebration left Arne Slot seething.

A Night of Highs and Lows at Anfield

The Premier League pacesetters were under huge pressure, with Southampton taking them to the limit. The match had it all: attacking flair by the visitors, a risky red card, and a big scare for debutant Giovanni Leoni.

According to the BBC, Slot's players required Ekitiké's 85th-minute goal to stave off penalties, but the Frenchman's tantrum after taking off his shirt landed him a second yellow card. The dismissal will see him miss Liverpool's next game against Crystal Palace. Slot was not sparing in his words, describing the forward's behavior as "stupid."

Ekitiké Apologizes After Red Card Fiasco

Ekitiké addressed fans on Instagram after the match, admitting his emotions got the better of him. He said he was excited to help Liverpool win, but his emotions got the best of him.

Leoni's Debut Ends in Injury

Liverpool's night was also spoiled by the sight of 18-year-old Giovanni Leoni being stretchered off in the late game. The £26m Parma summer signing had impressed alongside Joe Gomez before his knee gave way.

Slot revealed concerns that he may have suffered an ACL injury, stating that Leoni will undergo an MRI scan tomorrow.

Southampton Miss Early Chances

The match started in dramatic fashion as Isak almost opened his account inside 46 seconds, being thwarted by goalkeeper Alex McCarthy. Southampton then came to life, and Adam Armstrong struck the crossbar and Léo Scienza somehow headed wide from close range.

Liverpool punished the visitors' adventurous build-up almost at once. McCarthy's wayward pass was picked up by Federico Chiesa, who played across for Isak to sweep home his debut goal, a moment to treasure even if he was withdrawn shortly afterwards to monitor his fitness.

Southampton Hit Back, but Reds Respond Late

Following halftime, Liverpool got on top but continued to be sloppy on the ball. Southampton took advantage when Wataru Endo's sloppy clearance of a corner resulted in substitute Shea Charles netting his first goal for the club.

With penalties on the horizon, Andy Robertson floated a beautifully weighted pass into Chiesa's run. The Italian was composed, squaring the ball for Ekitiké to tuck home the winning goal, before his rash celebration turned a match-winner into an individual blunder.

