Sports

Rudi Johnson, Former Bengals Quarterback, Passes Away at 45

If you know someone is struggling with their mental health, reach out to them.

By

Cincinnati Bengals former running back Rudi Johnson has passed away at 45.

Family members said that Johnson died this week, with the official cause of death listed as suicide after years of fighting mental health issues and potential CTE complications.

From Auburn Star to Bengals Leader

Rudi Johnson, Former Bengals Quarterback, Passes Away at 45 Rudi Johnson, Former Bengals Quarterback, Passes Away at 45

Johnson's death is a legacy of his toughness on the field and his heart off it. Relatives share that even when he was struggling, he still held fast to assisting others, which was at the center of his personality.

Before leaving his imprint on the NFL, Johnson excelled at Auburn University, receiving SEC Player of the Year accolades. His physical running style and tireless work ethic drew attention from scouts, and the Bengals drafted him in the fourth round of the 2001 NFL Draft.

Although his initial two seasons in Cincinnati were low-key, Johnson burst onto the scene in his third year. He ran for 957 yards and nine touchdowns, announcing his arrival as one of the league's young backfield hopefuls. He was 24 at that time, according to TMZ Sports.

During the course of the next three years, Johnson established himself as a pillar of the Bengals' offense. He amassed over 4,000 yards rushing and 36 touchdowns, shouldering the load for Cincinnati in a fashion that made him a popular favorite with the fans.

Final Years in Football and Beyond

Following his stint with the Bengals, Johnson's NFL career ended with the Detroit Lions in 2008. Off the field, he used his platform to give back, establishing a charity that helped children and families through community programs. His efforts off the gridiron were just as touching as his achievements on it, showing his genuine concern for those around him.

Bengals Community Pays Tribute

Bengals' management had nothing but sympathy after the news. Team president Mike Brown put out a statement from the heart:

"Rudi was a fine person and an excellent running back for us. He was dependable and productive as a player and very popular among his teammates. Everyone liked him and saw him as a dear friend. We are deeply saddened by his passing."

For the Bengals community, Johnson's passing leaves a profound void, but his compassion on and off the field will be remembered with deep respect.

Legacy of Strength and Compassion

Whereas Johnson's career was shortened by the physical costs of football, and his life tragically ended too soon, he leaves behind a legacy characterized by determination and resiliency. His life also highlights the need for mental health awareness and the long-term effects of CTE on players.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

Tags
Cincinnati bengals
© Copyright 2025 Sports World News, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
US President Donald Trump told Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky he had 'great respect for the fight that Ukraine is putting up' while meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly

Trump Says NATO Nations Should Shoot Down Russian Jets Breaching Airspace

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro
Venezuela's Maduro Says He May Send More Letters to Trump Despite Dismissal: 'The Important Thing is to Defend the Truth'
WhatsApp’s New Translation Feature Could Change How You Chat Forever
WhatsApp's New Translation Feature Could Change How You Chat Forever
Srini Gopalan Named T-Mobile CEO—Free Line Offer May Be Waiting
T-Mobile Update: New CEO Named, Customers Receive Free Line Promo
US President Donald Trump salutes as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland
Trump Returns To UN Podium And Zelensky Talks
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice