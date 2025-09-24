Rudi Johnson, Former Bengals Quarterback, Passes Away at 45

Cincinnati Bengals former running back Rudi Johnson has passed away at 45.

Family members said that Johnson died this week, with the official cause of death listed as suicide after years of fighting mental health issues and potential CTE complications.

From Auburn Star to Bengals Leader

Johnson's death is a legacy of his toughness on the field and his heart off it. Relatives share that even when he was struggling, he still held fast to assisting others, which was at the center of his personality.

Before leaving his imprint on the NFL, Johnson excelled at Auburn University, receiving SEC Player of the Year accolades. His physical running style and tireless work ethic drew attention from scouts, and the Bengals drafted him in the fourth round of the 2001 NFL Draft.

Although his initial two seasons in Cincinnati were low-key, Johnson burst onto the scene in his third year. He ran for 957 yards and nine touchdowns, announcing his arrival as one of the league's young backfield hopefuls. He was 24 at that time, according to TMZ Sports.

During the course of the next three years, Johnson established himself as a pillar of the Bengals' offense. He amassed over 4,000 yards rushing and 36 touchdowns, shouldering the load for Cincinnati in a fashion that made him a popular favorite with the fans.

Final Years in Football and Beyond

Following his stint with the Bengals, Johnson's NFL career ended with the Detroit Lions in 2008. Off the field, he used his platform to give back, establishing a charity that helped children and families through community programs. His efforts off the gridiron were just as touching as his achievements on it, showing his genuine concern for those around him.

Bengals Community Pays Tribute

Bengals' management had nothing but sympathy after the news. Team president Mike Brown put out a statement from the heart:

"Rudi was a fine person and an excellent running back for us. He was dependable and productive as a player and very popular among his teammates. Everyone liked him and saw him as a dear friend. We are deeply saddened by his passing."

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rudi Johnson. pic.twitter.com/wXTd8jgEBl — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 23, 2025

For the Bengals community, Johnson's passing leaves a profound void, but his compassion on and off the field will be remembered with deep respect.

Legacy of Strength and Compassion

Whereas Johnson's career was shortened by the physical costs of football, and his life tragically ended too soon, he leaves behind a legacy characterized by determination and resiliency. His life also highlights the need for mental health awareness and the long-term effects of CTE on players.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com