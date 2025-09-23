The Detroit Lions are in a difficult position defensively after putting starter Marcus Davenport on injured reserve hours before their Week 3 Monday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens.

With depth already shallow at defensive end, the team is now shopping on the NFL trade market to strengthen its pass rush.

Lions' Defensive End Dilemma

The Lions' defensive line has suffered several blows in the last few weeks. Levi Onwuzurike is lost for the season, rookie Ahmed Hassanein was cut with an injury, and Josh Paschal is still on the reserve/non-football injury list.

Consequently, veteran Al-Quadin Muhammad will likely fill in along with Aidan Hutchinson. Detroit Free Press reports. Muhammad, who signed with the Lions last year, recorded three sacks in nine games in 2024 and had one sack along with five pressures in Week 2 against Chicago.

Possible Trade Targets of Detroit

Jaelan Phillips, Miami Dolphins

The former first-round selection flashed early in his career with 15.5 sacks as a rookie and sophomore. Injuries have clipped him lately, however. Since Miami is struggling at 0-3 and Phillips is entering the last year of his rookie contract, Detroit might view him as a young, high-upside target.

Phillips is also a potential target of the San Francisco 49ers after Nick Bosa sustained an injury during Week 3, according to Newsweek.

Denico Autry, Houston Texans

Currently sidelined on the PUP list with a knee problem, Denico Autry has been a steady pass rusher for several teams, including Oakland, Indianapolis, and Tennessee. His 62 career sacks and veteran leadership might provide a short-term lift to Detroit if he's healthy.

Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints

An eight-time Pro Bowler, Cam Jordan has played his whole career in New Orleans, where Lions coach Dan Campbell once was an assistant. Although his production has declined in recent years, his leadership and knowledge of Campbell might make him a valuable signing for a playoff run.

Matthew Judon, Miami Dolphins

Lions previously showed interest in Matthew Judon before his signing with Miami last August. A four-Pro Bowler and 72-career sack tackle, Judon also traces his roots to Michigan, playing for Grand Valley State and West Bloomfield High School. If Miami considers trading him, Detroit would be open to revisiting that negotiation.

Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

Trey Hendrickson requested a trade earlier this year before settling on a revised one-year deal. Coming off back-to-back 17.5-sack seasons and a runner-up finish in 2024 Defensive Player of the Year voting, he would be a game-changing addition. However, given Cincinnati's playoff hopes, this move feels unlikely unless the Bengals collapse without Joe Burrow.

Weighing the Lions' Next Move

The Lions have cap room to work with and a pressing need to strengthen their defensive front. Though younger possibilities such as Phillips can promise long-term potential, veterans like Jordan or Autry can supply leadership and depth immediately.

In the end, general manager Brad Holmes has to weigh short-term success against long-term prosperity. If the Lions execute a blockbuster trade or settle for a solid veteran presence, the next couple of weeks might decide how competitive Detroit is in a tight NFC playoff picture.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com