Eric Dickerson Calls Browns a 'Bad Football Team,' Urges Shedeur Sanders to Go Elsewhere

Dickerson did not hesitate to call Browns a "horrible" NFL team.

NFL Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson made one thing clear: he's not a fan of the Cleveland Browns drafting Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft.

In a recent interview, the retired Rams running back didn't mince words, labeling the team "horrible" and asking why Sanders wound up in Cleveland in the first place.

Concerns Over Quarterback Development

Dickerson's biggest criticism is of the Browns and their history with quarterbacks. He feels that Sanders, the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, will not receive a fair opportunity to succeed in Cleveland.

Dickerson told TMZ Sports that he wanted Sanders out of Cleveland. He also doesn't think that Kevin Stefanski wanted him. He believed that Browns should have fired him as well.

The future of the 23-year-old quarterback, in Dickerson's opinion, hangs in the balance if the Browns continue to mishandle young talent.

Loyalty to the Sanders Family

While Dickerson admitted he doesn't care about the Browns, he clarified he supports Shedeur and Deion Sanders.

"I could care less. But I'm a Shedeur fan. I'm a Deion Sanders fan."

Claims of League Interference

This isn't the first time Dickerson has generated controversy with what he's said regarding Sanders' NFL career. Last month, he said that league authorities told teams to avoid selecting the former Colorado great.

At LAX, he doubled back and maintained that "a guy who works for the National Football League" was his source.

"I just feel like it was wrong what they did to him. I mean, look, Mel Kiper said in 30 years he's never seen nothing like this. There was something to that."

Responding to Ravens Rumors

There were rumors that Sanders instructed the Baltimore Ravens not to select him because he was not interested in backing up Lamar Jackson. Dickerson denied the reports, referring to them as false and part of the overall story that, in his opinion, unduly disparages the young quarterback.

In other news, Khalil Mack injured his elbow after running into his teammate during his attempt to tackle Tre Tucker. The Los Angeles Chargers still managed to win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

