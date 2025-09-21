Stephanie McMahon to be Inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026

In a moment no one saw coming, The Undertaker announced during WWE's Wrestlepalooza live event that Stephanie McMahon will be inducted in the Hall of Fame next year.

A visibly stunned McMahon is the first inductee of the Class of 2026.

Stephanie McMahon Will Go Into the Hall of Fame

McMahon's impending induction means that she will join her husband, Triple H, in the Hall of Fame.

Many were surprised by the announcement as Hall of Fame news typically come out during the last few months leading up to WrestleMania. In contrast, the announcement regarding McMahon's induction came a full seven months before wrestling's biggest event.

You can watch the full announcement as delivered by The Undertaker below.

The Undertaker announces Stephanie McMahon's induction into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame 🔥



Stream #Wrestlepalooza LIVE on the ESPN App https://t.co/ixvCzfiZrK pic.twitter.com/0bL07qYUFv — espnW (@espnW) September 21, 2025

WWE Universe Reacts to Stephanie McMahon's Induction

Following the news of McMahon's Hall of Fame induction, the WWE Universe were quick to share their thoughts online.

While most reactions are positive, there are those who noted that Stephanie is set to be inducted before her father Vince and her brother Shane.

Here are some of the reactions posted on X.

oh steph you can finally wear that crown and let there be no doubt you’re also a queen woman!



congratulations stephanie mcmahon!! https://t.co/K6Fe5FOQhj pic.twitter.com/96f18YO62o — “ᴛᴀꜱʜꜱᴛᴇʀ”® (@Tashster) September 21, 2025

You can say whatever you'd like, but Stephanie McMahon ushered in the rebirth of women's wrestling in WWE when they brought in Becky, Charlotte, Sasha, and Bayley.



It went from the Divas shit to what you see today.



She should be in the WWE Hall of Fame. Argue with the wall. — Sito Cartagena (@Sito_Cartagena) September 21, 2025

Stephanie McMahon being told she’s going into the hall of fame and being shocked is the best part of #Wrestlepalooza !!! pic.twitter.com/zby59Ub675 — Mellanie (@ThatBrashBlonde) September 21, 2025

The Queendom, where the kings bow down🙂‍↕️congrats to Stephanie McMahon👏🏾 and I hope that 2026 is the year that WWE realizes they can induct more than 1 woman into the HOF class🤞🏾🌚#Wrestlepalooza pic.twitter.com/0n44ChKKbI — Will👁️🅰️Ⓜ️ (@atb__william) September 21, 2025

Congratulations to Stephanie McMahon, you absolutely deserve it after all the sacrifices you’ve made for the business #Wrestlepalooza pic.twitter.com/8TkzZvUmcn — Gojo (@ibeats_0) September 21, 2025

Stephanie McMahon definitely deserves being in the #WWEHOF.... possibly the greatest female heel in history. #Wrestlepalooza pic.twitter.com/ZFxwHlYMGA — ChanMan (@ChandranTheMan) September 21, 2025

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com