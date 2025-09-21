Stephanie McMahon to be Inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026

In a moment no one saw coming, The Undertaker announced during WWE's Wrestlepalooza live event that Stephanie McMahon will be inducted in the Hall of Fame next year.
A visibly stunned McMahon is the first inductee of the Class of 2026.
Stephanie McMahon Will Go Into the Hall of Fame
McMahon's impending induction means that she will join her husband, Triple H, in the Hall of Fame.
Many were surprised by the announcement as Hall of Fame news typically come out during the last few months leading up to WrestleMania. In contrast, the announcement regarding McMahon's induction came a full seven months before wrestling's biggest event.
You can watch the full announcement as delivered by The Undertaker below.
WWE Universe Reacts to Stephanie McMahon's Induction
Following the news of McMahon's Hall of Fame induction, the WWE Universe were quick to share their thoughts online.
While most reactions are positive, there are those who noted that Stephanie is set to be inducted before her father Vince and her brother Shane.
Here are some of the reactions posted on X.
Originally published on sportsworldnews.com