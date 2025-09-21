Sports

Stephanie McMahon to be Inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Stephanie McMahon will join husband Triple H in the Hall of Fame.

By
Stephanie McMahon
Stephanie McMahon the daughter of Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Secretary of Education, listens during her mother's Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee confirmation hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on February 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. McMahon, the former head of World Wrestling Entertainment, is under fire as Trump has announced he plans to eliminate the Department of Education and pass its function to the states.

In a moment no one saw coming, The Undertaker announced during WWE's Wrestlepalooza live event that Stephanie McMahon will be inducted in the Hall of Fame next year.

A visibly stunned McMahon is the first inductee of the Class of 2026.

Stephanie McMahon Will Go Into the Hall of Fame

McMahon's impending induction means that she will join her husband, Triple H, in the Hall of Fame.

Many were surprised by the announcement as Hall of Fame news typically come out during the last few months leading up to WrestleMania. In contrast, the announcement regarding McMahon's induction came a full seven months before wrestling's biggest event.

You can watch the full announcement as delivered by The Undertaker below.

WWE Universe Reacts to Stephanie McMahon's Induction

Following the news of McMahon's Hall of Fame induction, the WWE Universe were quick to share their thoughts online.

While most reactions are positive, there are those who noted that Stephanie is set to be inducted before her father Vince and her brother Shane.

Here are some of the reactions posted on X.

