A'ja Wilson, Alanna Smith Make History as Co-Winners of WNBA Defensive Player of the Year

For the first time in WNBA history, the Defensive Player of the Year award has been divided. Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson and Minnesota Lynx forward Alanna Smith both took home the honor, each receiving 29 votes from a vote of 72 media voters.

Wilson's Dominant Defensive Legacy

Wilson's third Defensive Player of the Year award over four seasons strengthens her case as one of the greatest female defenders in basketball history. Having also won in 2022 and 2023, she now equals Sheryl Swoopes with the third-most awards, according to ESPN.

Only Tamika Catchings, on five, and Sylvia Fowles, on four, are above her. Wilson paced the league at 2.3 blocks per game, was third with 7.9 defensive rebounds, and fourth with 1.6 steals, proving she's in a different league on her own.

Smith's Breakout Season With the Lynx

The award to Smith comes on the heels of a season of defensive excellence for her. She ranked second in combined steals and blocks with 135 and third in average blocks with 1.9, and her 80 total blocks put her among the league's top rim protectors.

Her effort was behind a Lynx defense that averaged 97.5 points allowed per 100 possessions, best in the WNBA. Smith is the second Minnesota player in consecutive seasons to win the award, joining Napheesa Collier in 2024, a first for any team.

Both Wilson and Smith will play central roles as their teams chase a championship. The Lynx secured the top seed heading into the playoffs, while the Aces finished second. It's a battle between the two best defensive players of the year.

In other news, Clutch Points reports that Aces owner Mark Davis has a lighthearted view about the WNBA DPOY Award. He joked, "So which half does she get?"

The next target of the franchise will be adding a new title before the year ends.

