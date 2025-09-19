Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw to Retire At the End of 2025 MLB Season

Los Angeles Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw announced that he will retire by the end of the 2025 MLB season. This marks an end to his 18-year career in the league.

The team revealed the news on Thursday, Sept. 18, in an emotional press conference where the veteran left-hander shared his decision alongside family, teammates, and manager Dave Roberts.

The Decision to Retire

According to USA Today, Kershaw explained that the choice came after deep conversations with his family. While his announcement shocked some fans, many within the clubhouse sensed this day was approaching. Teammate Max Muncy admitted he wasn't entirely surprised, saying the group learned of the decision through a text earlier that morning.

Overcoming Setbacks and Achieving Milestones

While most people anticipated Kershaw retiring after the 2024 season, he came back after the Dodgers won the World Series. Even after being out because of a toe injury during the playoffs, he was still part of the championship team. In this season, Kershaw went 10–2 in 20 starts and fanned 71 in 102 innings.

He also set a historic benchmark in July by becoming one of the exclusive 3,000-strikeout fraternity when he became the 20th Major League Baseball pitcher to reach the milestone.

Kershaw's career statistics put him among the all-time great Dodgers pitchers. At 222 career victories, he is second only to Don Sutton's team record of 233. He is also third in career starts with 449, behind only Sutton (533) and Don Drysdale (465). His two World Series titles and steady mastery on the mound have earned him a distinction as a generational player.

Leaving on His Own Terms

Kershaw said he wanted to announce it with 10 games remaining in the regular season, not to take attention away from the team for the upcoming playoffs.

I'm at peace with it and I think it's the right time. It's been a fun year and such a blast. I can't think of a better season to go out, but we have a lot to accomplish.

Sadly, Kershaw couldn't take the mound for the Dodgers' 2024 postseason run. His chance to contribute was cut short by a painful bone spur in his left toe, according to TMZ Sports.

Final Game at Dodger Stadium

Fans will get one final opportunity to witness the legendary pitcher on the mound. Kershaw is set to pitch his last regular-season game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on Friday, Sept. 19, a very appropriate setting for one final unforgettable show.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are torn about whether they could use Shohei Ohtani as a relief pitcher in the playoffs.

