Matteo Franzoso Has Passed Away at the Age of 25 Following Training Crash

Italian skier Matteo Franzoso has passed away a few days after he figured in a crash during his off-season training. Franzoso was only 25.

The crash took place over the weekend in Chile, and the skier suffered a head injury.

Matteo Franzoso Dies

The news of Franzoso's passing was confirmed by Italian's winter sports federation, FISI, according to a report by The Guardian.

Following the accident, which took place on Saturday, Franzoso was immediately flown to the intensive care unit of a clinic in Santiago. The skier placed in an induced coma.

"It is a tragedy for the family and for our sport," FISI President Flavio Roda said in a statement. "It is absolutely necessary to do everything possible to ensure that such episodes do not happen again."

He would have turned 26 today, September 16.

Matteo Franzoso's Career

Franzoso has been a part of his country's World Cup team since 2021 and has made 17 appearances.

He finished in 28th in the Super-G event, which is his best performance at the event. He likewise won a super-G race on the second-tier Europa Cup circuit in 2021.

At the time of his death, he was training with fellow Italian skiers Dominik Paris, Christof Innerhofer, and Mattia Casse in preparation for the Milan-Cortina Olympics in February.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com