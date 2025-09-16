Sports

Matteo Franzoso Has Passed Away at the Age of 25 Following Training Crash

Matteo Franzoso is a member of Italy's World Cup team

By
Matteo Franzoso
Italy's Matteo Franzoso competes during the Super-G of the FIS Alpine Skiing Men's World Cup in Wengen, Switzerland, on January 13, 2023.

Italian skier Matteo Franzoso has passed away a few days after he figured in a crash during his off-season training. Franzoso was only 25.

The crash took place over the weekend in Chile, and the skier suffered a head injury.

Matteo Franzoso Dies

The news of Franzoso's passing was confirmed by Italian's winter sports federation, FISI, according to a report by The Guardian.

Following the accident, which took place on Saturday, Franzoso was immediately flown to the intensive care unit of a clinic in Santiago. The skier placed in an induced coma.

"It is a tragedy for the family and for our sport," FISI President Flavio Roda said in a statement. "It is absolutely necessary to do everything possible to ensure that such episodes do not happen again."

He would have turned 26 today, September 16.

Matteo Franzoso's Career

Franzoso has been a part of his country's World Cup team since 2021 and has made 17 appearances.

He finished in 28th in the Super-G event, which is his best performance at the event. He likewise won a super-G race on the second-tier Europa Cup circuit in 2021.

At the time of his death, he was training with fellow Italian skiers Dominik Paris, Christof Innerhofer, and Mattia Casse in preparation for the Milan-Cortina Olympics in February.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

Tags
Skiing
© Copyright 2025 Sports World News, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee visit the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest site, on September 14, 2025

Rubio Promises 'Unwavering Support' For Israel In Gaza Goals

Secretary of State Marco Rubio
Marco Rubio Says U.S. Should Revoke Visas of Those Who 'Celebrate the Murder' of Kirk or Other Political Figures
Venezuelans In Miami Celebrate TPS Status From Biden Administration (2021)
Venezuelans Get Extra Time to Re-Register for TPS Amid DHS Portal Failure
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade
Fox Anchor Brian Kilmeade's Religion Questioned After Controversial Lethal Injection Comment
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said US-China ties remain 'still very good at the highest levels' even if no TikTok deal is reached
US 'Very Close' To TikTok Deal With China: US Treasury Chief
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice