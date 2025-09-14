Tech

iPhone 17 Pro's New Fast Charging Feature Requires You to Buy Apple's 40W Brick

Apple's 40W brick is the only tech capable of delivering the new fast charging feature.

iPhone 17 Pro

The iPhone 17 Pro series devices offer a new fast charging feature.

The latest development from Apple lessens the time needed for the new iPhone 17 Pro series to charge as the company boasts that it can reach 50% in only 20 minutes.

However, the caveat is that users would have to buy Apple's new 40W charging brick, which is the only charger that can deliver the latest power specifications to accommodate the iPhone 17 Pro.

iPhone 17 Pro Fast Charging Requires Apple's 40W Brick

A new report by 9to5Mac reveals one of the biggest changes to the iPhone 17 Pro series, which is its new fast charging feature that allows the battery to quickly replenish.

However, the report notes that it would only be possible if users purchase and use Apple's latest 40W Dynamic Power Adapter, which is now available to purchase separately for $39.

According to the report, this is the only power brick in the market that supports the iPhone 17 Pro series' charging specs, making this first-party accessory a must-have for users who will get the latest smartphone series.

The New Charging Technology from Apple

According to analyst and insider ShrimpApplePro, Apple is the first company to adopt and sell a power adapter that features the new USB-PD 3.2 SPR AVS technology.

This new protocol under the USB-PD (Power Delivery) brings faster charging experience to the tech industry, which is capable of producing more regulated power which minimizes time needed to replenish batteries.

The iPhone 17 Pro series is the biggest update Apple has made for the iPhone's Pro series in recent years with it seeing massive changes, starting off with its new appearance and design. The device's body now features aluminum material throughout, with a unibody chassis that makes it more robust and the Ceramic Shield providing additional protection.

The new Pro smartphone series also brings three 48 MP Fusion Cameras placed on its new plateau, the latest A19 Pro chipset, the new Cosmic Orange colorway, and more.

Originally published on Tech Times

