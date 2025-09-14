Leaks surrounding the DJI Mini 5 Pro have made its rounds online, showing new images and unboxing videos.

Initial online impressions on the new drone claim it is an impressive device, particularly with a rumored set of new camera features that it is expected to deliver in due time.

However, the odd thing about it is that there are no release dates available as of writing for the upcoming drone, with the Chinese multinational tech company remaining silent on the subject.

DJI Mini 5 Pro Leaks Reveal New Images, Unboxing Videos

Notebookcheck has shared the many leaks that have surfaced online regarding the DJI Mini 5 Pro, a drone that has been rumored to be next in line for the Shenzhen-based company's flying machines.

The leaks consist of new images and a series of unboxing videos from various content creators, which, according to the report, were not meant to be publicly shown yet.

There is one Israeli YouTube content creator Elad Drone, who still kept his version of the DJI Mini 5 Pro unboxing video available on his channel, showing off the drone in all its glory.

When Is the DJI Mini 5 Pro's Release Date?

According to different reports, the DJI Mini 5 Pro is expected to arrive this week. A specific leaker, Jasper Ellens has repeatedly claimed that it is set for a September 16 release date.

As mentioned, DJI has not confirmed any release dates for the drone.

DJI's Mini Series Drones

The DJI Mini series has been a staple in the company's lineup, which has proven to be one of the most impressive flying machines out in the market offering various options to choose from. Under the lineup, users can choose between the DJI Mini or the DJI Mini Pro variant, its more advanced and powerful counterpart, but they do not typically launch together.

There are significant differences between the two devices, with the DJI Mini series typically acting as the base variant of the lineup, and the DJI Mini Pro being the more capable device but at a higher price point.

