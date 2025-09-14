Sports

Former World Champion Boxer Ricky Hatton Dies at 46

Hatton was found dead at his home

British boxer and former world champion Ricky Hatton has passed away at the age of 46.

Multiple reports say that Hatton was found dead in his home by the police.

As of press time, no cause of death has been revealed. However, the police are not treating his death as suspicious.

According to a report by the BBC, Hatton was found dead Sunday morning.

"Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45am today where they found the body of a 46-year-old man," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement. "There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances."

Tributes have started to pour in for Hatton. Fellow boxer Amir Khan said on X that "Today we lost not only one of Britain's greatest boxers, but a friend, a mentor, a warrior, Ricky Hatton."

Soccer club Manchester City have also paid tribute to Hatton, saying that he "was one of City's most loved and revered supporters, who will always be remembered for a glittering boxing career that saw him win world titles at welterweight and light-welterweight."

Ricky Hatton's Career

Nicknamed "The Hitman," Hatton had a record of 45 wins, 32 of which were by KO. He suffered three losses in his career.

His notable opponents include Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao.

As Manchester City's tribute noted, Hatton was a two-time world champion. He won one title in the welterweight division and one in the light-welterweight division.

