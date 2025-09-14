Sports

2025 FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship: Fans Complain Over Ticket Prices

The absence of crowds during the games have been noticeable

By
Volleyball

The 2025 FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship is underway in Manila, Philippines, and if you've seen photos and videos of the games, you'll probably notice that there are not many fans in attendance.

On social media, fans have been complaining about the ticket prices for the games, which many say is the reason why they have not been able to come and support the competing teams.

Fans Complain About Ticket Prices

To give an idea of how expensive tickets are, a quick look at SM Tickets, one of the ticketing sites for 2025 FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship, shows that a courtside seat for the gold medal match scheduled for September 28 costs PHP 18,975 (approximately $331) as of writing.

2025 FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship
A screenshot of the ticket prices of the gold medal match of the 2025 FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship

Tickets for upcoming match between Cuba and fan-favorite USA on September 17 ranges from PHP 500 or approximately $8.75 (general admission) to PHP 13,800 or approximately $241 for courtside.

For many fans, these rates are unaffordable. Here are some reactions found on X.

Organizers Offer Discount

The local organizers behind the tournament seem to have heard of the complaints as they announced a 30% discount on ticket prices. According to the organizers, the move is said to be a tribute to Bongbong Marcos, the president of the Philippines, who celebrated his birthday on September 13.

Whether this discount is enough to pull crowds into the otherwise empty games remains to be seen.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

