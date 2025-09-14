2025 FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship: Fans Complain Over Ticket Prices

The 2025 FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship is underway in Manila, Philippines, and if you've seen photos and videos of the games, you'll probably notice that there are not many fans in attendance.

On social media, fans have been complaining about the ticket prices for the games, which many say is the reason why they have not been able to come and support the competing teams.

Fans Complain About Ticket Prices

To give an idea of how expensive tickets are, a quick look at SM Tickets, one of the ticketing sites for 2025 FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship, shows that a courtside seat for the gold medal match scheduled for September 28 costs PHP 18,975 (approximately $331) as of writing.

Tickets for upcoming match between Cuba and fan-favorite USA on September 17 ranges from PHP 500 or approximately $8.75 (general admission) to PHP 13,800 or approximately $241 for courtside.

For many fans, these rates are unaffordable. Here are some reactions found on X.

"choose respect and positivity"



the ticket prices are disrespectful and do not inspire positivity. PNVF deserves to be called out.



anyhow, volleyball fans will still support this event. it’s just regretful we won’t see its full potential with prices through the roof. https://t.co/1fTsleIiZP — Hanyu 選手 𓆩⛸️𓆪 ⸆⸉ (@mushroomzuru) September 11, 2025

World class volleyball match between Bukgaria and Germany happening now but the arena feels sooooo empty. Quality experience taken away from the fans because of the exorbitant ticket prices.



Wake up, @volleyball_phi! Lower the ticket prices NOW! pic.twitter.com/XHSM1e1kQR — Kelto Lavia-Porro (@verticalidiot05) September 13, 2025

Ticket prices for the MWCH gold 🥇 match in MOA arena. Are you guys for real? pic.twitter.com/E9UgTHVeP7 — Reese 📸🏐 DONT REPOST TRANS/VIDEOS (@hainakyuu_) September 11, 2025

Hello PNVF/FIVB MWCH 2025 can you please



1 Lower ticket prices for at least the pool/QF stages and give incentives to those who initially purchased tickets

2 Sell Multiple Day Passes for the pool/QF stages

3 @CignalTV @OneSportsPHL to broadcast ALL games LIVE@volleyball_phi — ralph (@ralphboy19) September 13, 2025

FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship in the Philippines is such a joke.



They are milking the popularity of more well known teams such as JPN by having a MORE expensive ticket prices on their game dates-so bad that many would just watch on tv 😐#FIVBMensWorldChampionship pic.twitter.com/m1U9gJiYL9 — Rei (@xxreimei) September 12, 2025

Organizers Offer Discount

The local organizers behind the tournament seem to have heard of the complaints as they announced a 30% discount on ticket prices. According to the organizers, the move is said to be a tribute to Bongbong Marcos, the president of the Philippines, who celebrated his birthday on September 13.

The Local Organizing Committee of the FIVB Men's World Championship 30% on all ticket prices as a birthday tribute to the President of the Philippines Bongbong Marcos.



🎟️: https://t.co/Vxb7CBP5k5#VolleyballWorldChampionship #MWCH #volleyball #Philippines2025 #MWCH2025 pic.twitter.com/s83bnNUQ3f — Volleytrails (@volleytrails) September 14, 2025

Whether this discount is enough to pull crowds into the otherwise empty games remains to be seen.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com