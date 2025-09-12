World

Maduro's Son Vows to Defend Venezuela with his Life Amid U.S. Deployment: 'Our Homeland is at Stake'

Maduro Guerra added that, although "the Venezuelan people are not a people of war" they would not back down in the face of conflict

By
Nicolas Maduro Guerra, son of the Venezuelan president
Nicolas Maduro Guerra, son of the Venezuelan president

Nicolás Maduro Guerra, son of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, pledged to defend his country "with his life" in response to increased U.S. military activity in the Caribbean.

Speaking at a political event, Maduro Guerra said:

"Our homeland is at stake. They don't understand that it's not about one man. They tried with Chávez. You think Nicolás Maduro is just a man, he is our leader, but he represents a people. We are going to defend him, and if we have to give our lives, we will"

His remarks, reported by local news site El PItazo, come as the United States maintains a deployment of eight warships, a nuclear-powered submarine, and recently dispatched F-35 fighter jets to Puerto Rico. Washington says the buildup is part of counter-narcotics operations targeting Latin American drug cartels, including Venezuela's alleged connections to the so-called Cartel of the Suns.

Related

In another interview, with Venezuela's state channel at the same event, Maduro Guerra said added that, although "the Venezuelan people are not a people of war" they would not back down in the face of conflict:

"We are being attacked by the United States and by imperialism. We want to live in peace. If they approach us in good faith, we will talk, we will maintain peace. If they come after us in bad faith, here they will find Bolívar's warriors, Chávez's warriors, ready to defend the dignity of the country"

The comments also coincided with the launch of "Plan Independencia 200," a nationwide mobilization of Venezuela's armed forces, militia, police, and civilian organizations. The initiative established 284 "battle fronts" across the country, from the Colombian border to the Caribbean coast, aimed at guaranteeing what the government calls independence and peace.

On Thursday, ruling party leader Diosdado Cabello warned of the possibility of a prolonged conflict, urging Venezuelans to prepare for "a revolutionary war against a powerful enemy." He said any confrontation with the United States would not be conventional and could last "100 years."

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Apple iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro's 5 New Features That Trumps the iPhone 16 Pro Series

Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro
GOP Representative Calls for Maduro Regime to Be "Crushed and Eliminated" by the US
Diosdado Cabello
Top Maduro Official Warns Venezuela Is Ready for a 'Prolonged War' Amid Rising U.S. Military Presence
UK Competition Watchdog Launches Review of Microsoft's OpenAI Investment
Microsoft May Use Anthropic's AI for Office 365, Lessen Reliance on OpenAI, Says New Reports
NBA Salary Cap to Hit $154.6 Million in 2025-2026 as
NBA Rumors: End-of-Period Heaves No Longer Count as Individual Player FGAs
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into The West Sea, Or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances Of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice