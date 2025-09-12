Maduro's Son Vows to Defend Venezuela with his Life Amid U.S. Deployment: 'Our Homeland is at Stake'

Nicolás Maduro Guerra, son of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, pledged to defend his country "with his life" in response to increased U.S. military activity in the Caribbean.

Speaking at a political event, Maduro Guerra said:

"Our homeland is at stake. They don't understand that it's not about one man. They tried with Chávez. You think Nicolás Maduro is just a man, he is our leader, but he represents a people. We are going to defend him, and if we have to give our lives, we will"

His remarks, reported by local news site El PItazo, come as the United States maintains a deployment of eight warships, a nuclear-powered submarine, and recently dispatched F-35 fighter jets to Puerto Rico. Washington says the buildup is part of counter-narcotics operations targeting Latin American drug cartels, including Venezuela's alleged connections to the so-called Cartel of the Suns.

In another interview, with Venezuela's state channel at the same event, Maduro Guerra said added that, although "the Venezuelan people are not a people of war" they would not back down in the face of conflict:

"We are being attacked by the United States and by imperialism. We want to live in peace. If they approach us in good faith, we will talk, we will maintain peace. If they come after us in bad faith, here they will find Bolívar's warriors, Chávez's warriors, ready to defend the dignity of the country"

Nicolás Maduro Guerra, vicepresidente de Asuntos Religiosos del PSUV, afirmó que el Congreso del partido representa la instancia política más importante de Venezuela, destinada a debatir los nuevos desafíos de la Revolución Bolivariana.



Además, destacó que el país se está… pic.twitter.com/O0Dl77U5Wp — El Universal (@ElUniversal) September 12, 2025

The comments also coincided with the launch of "Plan Independencia 200," a nationwide mobilization of Venezuela's armed forces, militia, police, and civilian organizations. The initiative established 284 "battle fronts" across the country, from the Colombian border to the Caribbean coast, aimed at guaranteeing what the government calls independence and peace.

On Thursday, ruling party leader Diosdado Cabello warned of the possibility of a prolonged conflict, urging Venezuelans to prepare for "a revolutionary war against a powerful enemy." He said any confrontation with the United States would not be conventional and could last "100 years."

Originally published on Latin Times