Dodgers' Poor Postseason Performance Is Concerning, Say MLB Analysts—But Why?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are entering the homestretch of the regular season, but

doubts emerge about whether they can repeat as World Series champions in the playoffs. With only 16 games to go in the regular season, bullpen and offense concerns are growing,

which might jeopardize their chances of repeating as champions.

MLB Experts See Red Flags Over Dodgers' Bullpen

Sean "The Mayor" Casey was extremely concerned about the Dodgers' bullpen on MLB Network as the playoffs approached. The 51-year-old baseball coach said that the bullpen was a mess, and he didn't think that Dave Roberts knew what he was doing.

Is there cause for concern with the Dodgers, who are 23-32 since July 4th? #MLBCentral pic.twitter.com/Wp8OsfeBKH — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 8, 2025

I don't think the offense is not that great. There's a lot of things I'm worried about.

Even after spending $107 million on relievers in the offseason, the Dodgers' bullpen has performed below expectations. Their team bullpen ERA is 4.17, which is 19th in the league. This inconsistency brings into question whether they can hold their own in a high-pressure postseason.

DeRosa Expressed Concerns Over Top Relief Pitchers

Mark DeRosa, who co-hosts with Casey on MLB Network, also expressed worries about the Dodgers' bullpen, specifically Blake Treinen's relief pitching. He admitted that Los Angeles' rotation is good, but what's scaring him is the bullpen's performance.

Treinen's work has been one of the more concerning issues. Having missed all of May, June, and July with a forearm issue, Treinen played poorly upon returning.

In his 12 innings since returning in late July, he's given up 14 hits and six earned runs. His struggles were particularly noticeable in a horrid outing vs. the Baltimore Orioles, where he allowed a save chance to slip away in the ninth inning.

High Hopes for Tanner Scott Crash and Burn

According to Sports Illustrated, DeRosa was also disappointed with the performance of Tanner Scott, observing that Scott was signed by the Dodgers to a four-year, $72 million contract in January. Although Scott earned 21 saves this year, his 4.47 ERA and recent performances have generated concerns.

In Saturday's loss to the Orioles, Scott yielded a walk-off single, securing the Dodgers' loss and raising questions regarding his effectiveness. DeRosa said that Treinen is not doing well right now, yet the Dodgers gave him $72 million.

Can the Dodgers Fix These Problems?

With only 16 games remaining in the regular season, the Dodgers do not have much time to sort out these problems before the playoffs start. With their postseason roster in the final process, how their bullpen and offense play will be vital to them achieving a prolonged playoff run.

The upcoming games will be instrumental if the Dodgers can address their bullpen issues and head into October capable of defending their championship.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com