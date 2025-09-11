Alleged Weapon Used to Kill Charlie Kirk in Utah Revealed as Sub $1000 Hunting Rifle

Authorities confirmed that the firearm allegedly used in the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk was a Mauser .30-06 bolt-action hunting rifle, a weapon with more than a century of history in both military and hunting circles.

Police say the rifle was recovered hours after the fatal shooting, wrapped in a towel and hidden in a wooded area near Utah Valley University, where Kirk was gunned down while speaking at an outdoor event. The FBI and ATF are now analyzing the weapon for fingerprints, ballistic markings, and DNA evidence that could tie it directly to the sniper.

What Is a Mauser .30-06 Bolt-Action Rifle?

According to the website of the brand, the Mauser bolt-action system was first developed in Germany in the late 1800s and became one of the most copied rifle mechanisms in the world. Known for its reliability and accuracy, the design has been adapted into countless hunting and sporting rifles.

The .30-06 Springfield cartridge, introduced by the U.S. Army in 1906, "gives the Mauser tremendous stopping power." It remains a favorite among big-game hunters in North America because of its long-range precision and ability to take down deer, elk, and even bears. According to the authorities.

Tom Chittum, a former ATF Associate Deputy Director who predicted that the single shot fired at Kirk came from a bolt action rifle, explained to the USAToday that the ".30-06 is a common hunting caliber, and the reports indicate it was an imported, older model,"

At distances of 200 to 500 yards, the .30-06 round retains lethal velocity. Investigators say Kirk was shot from a rooftop about 200 yards away, making this rifle choice both deliberate and effective.

A research online made by The Latin Times revealed that a new models of the Mauser rifle can be purchased for from 1,200 to 2,643 dollars. Older models can be purchased for between 274 and 600 dollars.

A rifle with a long history

Investigators are also probing reports that inscriptions were carved into the bullets, including political messages. While this detail has not yet been officially confirmed, it points to the possibility of an ideologically motivated crime.

Forensic experts will test whether the recovered rifle fired the fatal round by matching barrel grooves and firing pin marks to the bullet fragments recovered at the scene, explain experts.

The Mauser system was used in both World Wars and later adapted into civilian hunting rifles. In the United States, it became especially popular after WWII when large numbers of surplus rifles entered the civilian market.

Today, the Mauser .30-06 bolt-action rifle is sold as a traditional hunting gun, often fitted with scopes for long-range shooting. It is not considered an "assault rifle" under federal law but rather a precision hunting firearm.

That distinction is significant in the political fallout surrounding Kirk's murder. Gun control advocates argue that even traditional bolt-action rifles can be used in devastating attacks, while defenders say banning them would be unrealistic given their prevalence in American hunting culture.

The Manhunt Continues

The shooter, described as of "college age" and wearing dark clothing, a hat, and sunglasses, remains at large. Authorities released photos of a person of interest caught on campus surveillance cameras shortly after the attack.

Utah officials have offered a cash reward for information, and federal agencies are working to trace the origin of the rifle. If the weapon can be linked to a purchase or transfer, it may help identify the suspect.

