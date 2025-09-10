NBA Trade Rumors: Are Lakers Desperate to Get Wiggins? Here's How it Could Play Out

The Los Angeles Lakers know their time with LeBron James is already numbered. The superstar can retire anytime, but finding someone who can fill his contribution will be a challenge.

As per a recent report, the team is pursuing a trade that would include Andrew Wiggins without signing long-term deals. The Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets are also well set up to make savvy moves that would help all three teams.

Below is a detailed examination of how a three-team deal can go down to restructure the NBA.

Lakers Shift Focus to Long-Term Flexibility

The Lakers were more concerned about cap flexibility than they were about making multi-year trades. But as Marc Stein recently pointed out, things have relaxed somewhat.

The Lakers are now more receptive to making trades that go beyond the 2025-26 season, and Wiggins has become a potential candidate. His $28.2 million salary this season and a $30.2 million player option for the 2026-27 season make him an attractive candidate for Los Angeles.

How Can the Lakers Get Andrew Wiggins

According to Bleacher Report, this is a hypothetical trade that will include the Lakers, Heat, and Nets to improve the roster situation of each team. The trade will be as follows:

Lakers Get:

Andrew Wiggins (from Heat)

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (from Heat)

Drew Timme (from Nets)

Heat Get:

Rui Hachimura (from Lakers)

Dalton Knecht (from Lakers)

$10 million trade exception (Wiggins)

Nets Get:

Maxi Kleber (from Lakers)

2026 protected Brooklyn second-round pick (from Heat)

$4.6 million (from Nets)

$2 million (Lakers)

Deconstructing the Trade Figures

The Lakers would acquire Hachimura, Knecht, and Kleber in exchange for Andrew Wiggins and Jaquez. The Brooklyn Nets would utilize their cap space to take on the salary of Kleber. Miami, having previously traded Haywood Highsmith to Brooklyn, would acquire Knecht through the Jimmy Butler trade exception, leaving with a minimal residual of $3.8 million.

From a basketball standpoint, Wiggins would be an asset for the Lakers, providing quality perimeter defense and versatility. At 6'7", he would be able to replace the gap left by the departure of Dorian Finney-Smith.

Wiggins last season averaged 18 points per game, with 37.4% accuracy from three. Although Hachimura provides good shooting, Wiggins' defensive skills would make him a better all-around fit.

How Would Heat Win This Trade

For Miami, this trade would waive Wiggins' $30.2 million player option for 2026-27, freeing up considerable cap room for future transactions. The team would also get Hachimura, a good shooter, and Knecht, a young player with upside. If Hachimura performs well for the Heat, they might be able to re-sign him beyond this year.

How Would Nets Win This Trade

The Nets' main reason for making this trade would be financial flexibility. By taking on Kleber's deal and getting cash from the Lakers and Heat, Brooklyn would improve its tax and apron flexibility. Kleber, though never playing for the Nets, might go into free agency, giving them another chance to tweak their roster down the stretch.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com