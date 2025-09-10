Malik Beasley Not Spared From Gambling Allegations, Per NBA Investigation

Free agent guard Malik Beasley is no longer being investigated by federal officials, but the NBA is investigating its own detailed inquiry into severe allegations of suspicious betting activity.

It should be recalled that Beasley was allegedly involved in suspicious betting patterns on his game stats in January 2024. This might have opened the opportunity for the league to launch its own probe.

NBA Probes Beasley's Gambling

The NBA has confirmed to ESPN that it is now conducting a thorough investigation of the matter involving Beasley. Although the precise timeline of the inquiry is uncertain, sources report that the investigation is getting close to its finish.

Beasley's lawyer, Steve Haney, told ESPN that the player is "fully cooperating" with the league investigation.

Beasley Clear of Federal Charges, But NBA Investigation Ongoing

A few weeks ago, Beasley was absolved of any misconduct by the Eastern District of New York. This came after an investigation into potential gambling-related conduct during the 2023-24 NBA season when Beasley played for the Milwaukee Bucks, per TMZ Sports.

Despite this absolution, the NBA remains concerned about the allegations, as the league's own investigation is concurrent with the federal investigation.

"I'll only say the investigation is ongoing. As I understand it, there's still a ongoing federal investigation of Malik Beasley as well. We will address whatever is presented to us in his case," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said after the NBA's board of governors meeting in New York.

Malik Beasley's Free Agency Status

As for fans on Reddit, many of them believed that Beasley will be 99% on the Detroit Pistons if he plays next season. The most challenging part will be clearing his name of the allegations. If he could defend the accusations against him, he would most likely return to Detroit.

Others think that Malik won't return to Detroit.

"I guess I don't see him returning to the Pistons as clearly as others. Even if the Pistons want him back, I figure he would want shots to try to get the bag again in the next offseason. And I don't know if he's getting 9+ 3PA again with the way this team is currently constructed," one user wrote.

"Hopefully 0. Don't need cheaters on the team," another NBA fan replied.

Just last week, Beasley stoked a pending free agency choice on Instagram, suggesting that "Year 10 is approaching" and that he's trying to "be better than last year."

Although there is no formal announcement of where Beasley could end up, the investigation itself is probably stalling his ability to sign any contracts they do make. NBA franchises will wait until the league absolves him of any wrongdoing and the investigation is over before making any official offers.

