Rightwing Activist and Trump's Ally Charlie Kirk Shot in Utah

Charlie Kirk, the influential conservative activist, Donald Trump ally, and executive director of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), was shot Wednesday while hosting an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Videos circulating on social media show Kirk speaking this Wednesday, September 10 under a tent in the campus courtyard when gunfire erupted. Students can be seen scattering as the sound of shots echoed across campus. The event was part of The American Comeback Tour, organized by TPUSA's Utah Valley chapter.

TPUSA confirmed to Fox News that Kirk had been struck by gunfire and is Kirk is on the operating table at Timpanogos Regional Hospital in Orem.

A suspect has been taken into custody by the campus police, which confirmed the quick arrest following the incident at Kirk's speaking engagement. According to the initial reports, the suspect fired a rifle from 200 yards away inside the Losee Center, where Kirk was hosting an event.

The suspect is not a current student and shouted, "I have the right to remain silent" during arrest.

A university spokesperson noted that the suspect has no campus affiliation and is not a student.

Reactions poured in quickly. Senator Mike Lee of Utah wrote on X that he was "tracking the situation at Utah Valley University closely," and urged followers to join him in praying for Kirk and the students who attended. Another Utah senator, Ashley Moody, said her office was "monitoring the situation" and also asked for prayers for Kirk, the students, and "this nation."

A university police spokesperson confirmed to The Guardian that shots had been fired on campus. Authorities have not yet released information about a suspect or possible motive.

Just before the incident, Kirk had posted on X expressing excitement about the tour's return, writing: "WE. ARE. SO. BACK. Utah Valley University is FIRED UP and READY for the first stop back on the American Comeback Tour."

The shooting has shaken the Utah Valley campus, raising questions about security at political events on college grounds. Students who witnessed the chaos described panic as they ran from the courtyard to seek safety.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and more details about Kirk's condition and the circumstances of the shooting are expected soon.

