U.S. Crime & Justice

Rightwing Activist and Trump's Ally Charlie Kirk Shot in Utah

The activist and executive director of Turning Point USA was hosting an event at Utah Valley University

By
Trump Ally Charlie Kirk Shot in Utah

Charlie Kirk, the influential conservative activist, Donald Trump ally, and executive director of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), was shot Wednesday while hosting an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Videos circulating on social media show Kirk speaking this Wednesday, September 10 under a tent in the campus courtyard when gunfire erupted. Students can be seen scattering as the sound of shots echoed across campus. The event was part of The American Comeback Tour, organized by TPUSA's Utah Valley chapter.

TPUSA confirmed to Fox News that Kirk had been struck by gunfire and is Kirk is on the operating table at Timpanogos Regional Hospital in Orem.

A suspect has been taken into custody by the campus police, which confirmed the quick arrest following the incident at Kirk's speaking engagement. According to the initial reports, the suspect fired a rifle from 200 yards away inside the Losee Center, where Kirk was hosting an event.

The suspect is not a current student and shouted, "I have the right to remain silent" during arrest.

A university spokesperson noted that the suspect has no campus affiliation and is not a student.

Reactions poured in quickly. Senator Mike Lee of Utah wrote on X that he was "tracking the situation at Utah Valley University closely," and urged followers to join him in praying for Kirk and the students who attended. Another Utah senator, Ashley Moody, said her office was "monitoring the situation" and also asked for prayers for Kirk, the students, and "this nation."

A university police spokesperson confirmed to The Guardian that shots had been fired on campus. Authorities have not yet released information about a suspect or possible motive.

Just before the incident, Kirk had posted on X expressing excitement about the tour's return, writing: "WE. ARE. SO. BACK. Utah Valley University is FIRED UP and READY for the first stop back on the American Comeback Tour."

The shooting has shaken the Utah Valley campus, raising questions about security at political events on college grounds. Students who witnessed the chaos described panic as they ran from the courtyard to seek safety.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and more details about Kirk's condition and the circumstances of the shooting are expected soon.

Developing Story

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Utah, Shooting

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Apple iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro's 5 New Features That Trumps the iPhone 16 Pro Series

Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro
GOP Representative Calls for Maduro Regime to Be "Crushed and Eliminated" by the US
New Apple Watch Models Leaked to Launch in 'Awe Dropping'
New Apple Watch Models Leaked to Launch in 'Awe Dropping' Event
Israel has stepped up its bombardment of Gaza City as it gears up to conquer the urban centre
'World Watches Our Slaughter': Gazans Flee Israeli Assault On Urban Hub
Apple Intelligence Now Accessible Outside the US with iOS 18.1, macOS 15.1 Beta 3
Apple Plans to Launch Apple Intelligence in China Before 2025 Ends, Says Report
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice