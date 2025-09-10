NBA Trade Rumors: Will Celtics Inquire About Josh Giddey Trade With the Bulls?

Josh Giddey has secured the bag with his four-year, $100 million contract extension with the Chicago Bulls. This means he will be a starting point guard on the team, but still, he shouldn't be too complacent about his current role.

Some teams might need him, and a potential trade could happen if the Bulls agree to the deal. One loud name in the trade rumors is the Boston Celtics, which could be interested in Giddey.

Bulls' Contract Struggles and Trading Options

ESPN's Shams Charania was the first to report on Giddey's massive contract extension with the Bulls.

To pay Giddey an average of $25 million a year is a significant expense for Chicago. In the meantime, veteran Nikola Vucevic, Coby White, and Ayo Dosunmu are all in the final year of their contracts and thus would be potential trade or contract Extension candidates.

The Bulls will have to make difficult decisions about whom to retain, creating a potential opening for the Celtics to fill.

How Celtics Might Fit into Bulls' Trade Scheme

From the outside, Boston may not seem to possess a lot of trade value that the Bulls desire. The backcourt in Chicago is already clogged up with point guards such as Giddey, White, Dosunmu, and Tre Jones. But Celtics guard Anfernee Simons could be the element that helps make the deal work, according to Hardwood Houdini.

Although Simons works mostly off the ball, his presence could bring Chicago some flexibility, depending on the players they prefer.

The Celtics, meanwhile, have issues in the middle. Young big man Neemias Queta needs to develop fast if Boston is to stay in contention, and bringing in a veteran center like Vucevic would give them some much-needed stability in the paint.

Possible Trade Scenarios: Simons for Vucevic or More

A swap involving Anfernee Simons for Nikola Vucevic would suit both franchises: Chicago gets a young guard to complement Giddey, while Boston addresses a critical roster hole in the center position.

Whether the Celtics consider Simons to be a part of their long-term vision may depend on their approach to defense and how much they commit to guards like Payton Pritchard.

Alternatively, Boston could pursue acquiring flexible defender Ayo Dosunmu. While Dosunmu does not possess the scoring talent of Simons, his defensive prowess and multi-position play could suit the Celtics' scheme.

If Chicago trades Coby White, bundling Dosunmu in a trade for Simons would allow Chicago to preserve guard depth while getting value for sending out White.

Bulls' Giddey Commitment Could Spur Trade Activity

Bulls could have seen Giddey's leadership from afar; that's why the $100 million contract extension was granted, but it does not mean that he's irreplaceable.

With Giddey as their foundation, Chicago might be ready to shop this season to rebuild the roster to fit its new vision. The Celtics are desperate to improve their roster since Jayson Tatum's season-ending injury. This might be the focal point of any future Bulls trade talks.

