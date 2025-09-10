Canelo vs Crawford: Terence Faces Fierce Boos Ahead of Las Vegas Clash—But Why?

Terence Crawford received a chilly reception at the Grand Arrivals on Sept. 9, with early indications that he will be an unpopular man when he steps into battle Canelo Alvarez on Sept. 13.

Alvarez's fans made no secret of their support, yet Crawford received loud boos at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas hotel. This could be a warm-up for a dramatic face-off at Allegiant Stadium.

Crawford Accepts the Villain Role in Las Vegas

Even with the jeering crowd, Crawford remained confident and calm. While speaking with boxing analyst Max Kellerman during the live event, Crawford likened the environment to his 2014 Scotland title bout against Ricky Burns.

As USA Today reported, Crawford already saw this coming, and this was "nothing different" from the crowd when he fought Ricky Burns. There, he quieted the hostile Scottish crowd by winning a unanimous decision and capturing his first world title.

For Crawford, an Omaha, Nebraska native, Las Vegas today feels like another tough venue where he has to deal with adversity.

American boxing coach Teddy Atlas hopes that Crawford will win because he is "moving up and the faster fighter." He also says that Canelo's feet are not that fast, and he could not close the gap fast enough.

Canelo Alvarez Commands Loyal Fan Support

In contrast to Crawford, Canelo Alvarez attracted sincere applause from fans. The Mexican superstar is defending his undisputed super middleweight title in what will be a much-awaited bout.

The fight occurs days ahead of Mexican Independence Day, which guarantees him widespread support from his staunch fans at Allegiant Stadium, the venue for the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.

Alvarez showed up an hour after Crawford. The 35-year-old boxer thanked the fans in Spanish.

"I'm super grateful for all the support that you always provided to me.''

Crawford Focused Amid Hostility

Crawford brushed off the boos, insisting the crowd's reaction would have no bearing on his performance.

"They're all going to be quiet come Saturday," he said to Kellerman.I've been booed before. Hey, listen, they can't fight for him, so it don't matter."

Fight Night Set for Netflix Livestream

The Crawford vs. Alvarez fight will be livestreamed by Netflix on Sept. 13 to deliver a major event in boxing just before Mexico's Independence Day celebrations. The pressure is higher for Canelo, who will look to defend his title on home turf. Alvarez, on the other hand, will focus on how to dethrone him.

Meanwhile, former WBO heavyweight title holder Shannon Briggs predicted that Crawford would brutally knock out Canelo. He would bet $100,000 just to see that.

