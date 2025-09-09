Apple's iPhone Air Gets Exclusive Accessory: The Now-Slim MagSafe Battery Pack Returns

Apple has made waves with the introduction of the iPhone Air, the slimmest iPhone in history and one of the thinnest devices in the world, but its accessory is also stealing the spotlight.

This is because the MagSafe Battery Pack is now making its return to the market two years after Apple initially discontinued the accessory.

iPhone Air Gets an Exclusive MagSafe Battery Pack

Apple's introduction of the iPhone Air is nothing short awe-dropping, but apart from its show-stealing size, there is another revelation during the recent showcase that took the spotlight.

This is because Apple announced the return of its MagSafe Battery Pack, which was originally discontinued by the company in 2023. However, it will be exclusive to the iPhone Air only.

According to The Verge, this new battery pack would magnetically attach to the rear of the new iPhone Air and provide it with the juice it needs whenever it runs out of battery, with its new design fitting the iPhone Air perfectly.

Apple has not explained as of writing why it brought back the MagSafe Battery Pack, especially as it claims that with the iPhone Air, users would enjoy an "All-Day Battery" with up to 27 hours of video playback.

Slimmer Battery Pack for the Thinnest iPhone

The new MagSafe Battery Pack was made specifically for the iPhone Air, with the portable wireless charging accessory also being slimmed down. It is also taller in size, but it will sit right below the iPhone Air's camera plateau and within the device's bottom edge.

It is important to note that the iPhone Air is equipped with the A19 Pro chipset, the same processor that powers the iPhone 17 Pro series, which indicates that it would draw more power for larger, more demanding tasks.

This could potentially drain the iPhone Air's battery faster, hence the need for a battery pack that fits the device perfectly.

Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack

The accessory first debuted in July 2021, and it was meant to be an accessory for the iPhone 12 series at the time.

The company has made the MagSafe Battery Pack available for users to purchase as their backup charging device that no longer needs wires for around three years before they opted to discontinue it.

Apple's shift to USB-C charging with the iPhone 15 series' debut marked the end of the MagSafe Battery Pack alongside its sibling, the MagSafe Duo, but rumors eventually claimed that it was not exactly the case.

The MagSafe Battery Pack has been a game-changer for users who want to utilize wireless charging for their devices, making it one of the best on-the-go chargers available in the market. Apple's decision to bring it back for the iPhone Air is a great decision, especially for a device that has a redesigned battery to accommodate its thinner size despite its promise of an all-day battery life.

Originally published on Tech Times