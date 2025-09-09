Apple Debuts AirPods Pro 3 With Live Translation Feature—Here's How It Works

Previous rumors claimed that Apple is gearing up for the AirPods Pro 3's arrival this year, and the company did not disappoint at its latest event as the company has now announced the new AirPods Pro 3, which also comes with a massive feature.

The new AirPods Pro 3 comes with the new Live Translation feature that can help during conversations.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 Debuts with Live Translation Feature

Three years after the AirPods Pro 2 debuted, Apple is back with a new contender with the official debut of the AirPods Pro 3.

The new wearable comes with the same look and design as the previous version, but there is a significant upgrade in its features, functions, battery life, as well as a new sensor during active sessions.

This latest upgrade comes with one of the most-awaited features from the audio wearable, the Live Translation, which will allow those who wear the AirPods Pro 3 to have in-person conversations with people who speak different dialects.

The AirPods Pro 3 will serve as the microphone that will capture what the other party says, and it will feed the content to iPhones, which will then provide the text translation to the preferred language.

All of these are happening in real-time, making it easier to have conversations with people from different countries. This would also be useful during overseas trips, especially if users are not familiar with the language.

New Features Unveiled for the AirPods Pro 3

Apart from the Live Translation feature, Apple said that the new AirPods Pro 3 also has an improved Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) feature, which has 2x more noise reduction compared to the AirPods Pro 2 and 4x more than the original AirPods Pro.

There is also a new heart rate sensor located near the audio wearable's drivers that could monitor a user's heartbeat during workouts and other types of activities. The technology uses LEDs and its accelerometer sensor fusion to capture data, track heart rate, and count the calories burned, with all data appearing on the Fitness app.

The AirPods Pro 3 also has better fits for more ear types and sizes, guaranteeing secure and snug placements of the device.

Apple also upgrades the device's battery life with up to eight hours more playback while using ANC mode and up to 10 hours more when using the Transparency mode with the Hearing Health feature enabled. This is its clinical substitute for hearing aids.

AirPods Pro 3 Pricing

It was previously speculated by reports that Apple would debut the AirPods Pro 3 alongside the iPhone 17 series, as the device is meant to be an iPhone accessory, and the company did so during its most recent event.

The Apple AirPods Pro 3 starts at $249, its SRP since it was first introduced by the company, and it is now available to pre-order via the Apple website.

Originally published on Tech Times