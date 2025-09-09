NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers Might Release Andre Drummond, Kelly Oubre Anytime

The Philadelphia 76ers finished with a 24-58 record last season, their worst record in the last eight years. With that, the organization hopes to revamp its roster and even free up its salary cap space. The two big names in the trade rumors are Andre Drummond and Kelly Oubre.

The Sixers are planning to acquire more important assets in the future. This includes re-signing restricted free agent Quentin Grimes.

The Sixers' Financial Strategy: Salary-Dump Rumors

In a recent Bleacher Report live stream, Jake Fischer mentioned during the summer that the Sixers are interested in trading Andre Drummond and/or Kelly Oubre. The thought process on these hypothetical deals is to create enough cap room to sign Grimes to a higher-tier contract.

Both Drummond and Oubre are in their last year of their contracts, with Drummond earning $5 million and Oubre earning $8.4 million in the 2025-26 season. Both players are going to hit the market as unrestricted free agents next offseason.

If they can get a deal done for one of those two guys as we move toward camp, that would create some additional wiggle room for Philadelphia to be in a position to pay Grimes somewhat more.

Drummond and Oubre Trade Speculation Continues

This is not the first time Drummond's name has been mentioned as part of trade rumors. In June, Tony Jones of The Athletic wrote that the Sixers were discussing trades involving the two-time All-Star center.

If I were a Philly Sixers fan I would be looking out for andre Drummond. The Sixers have been trying to move him over the last 24 hours. Let's see if they get it done — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) July 1, 2025

Meanwhile, Kelly Oubre, who is on an expiring contract, has also been a subject of trade rumors in the past. Though no specific teams have been linked to Oubre yet, his situation as an expiring contract makes him a logical candidate for a move.

Potential Trade Partners and Luxury Tax Considerations

The Third Apron's Yossi Gozlan recently stated that the Sixers would be able to fall under the luxury tax threshold if they traded Drummond and Oubre, creating sufficient space to sign Grimes back. A potential trade partner is the Brooklyn Nets, the lone NBA team with available cap space. This would be an ideal team to take Drummond and other pieces.

The Grimes Situation

While the Sixers make their way through these trade talks, Quentin Grimes' future is the number one priority. Negotiations of a possible deal with the team indicate a four-year, $65 million contract with the fourth year partially guaranteed. This contract would provide the Sixers the flexibility they require to keep Grimes on their team while also solving their cap issues via possible trades involving Drummond and Oubre.

If the Sixers pull this off, they could be an Eastern Conference contender once again. However, Nick Nurse needs to be more strategic next season. Another regular-season collapse would mean that his coaching career is at risk of being dumped.

