Tyler Glasnow Shines With 11 Strikeouts in Dodgers' 3-1 Win Over Rockies

Tyler Glasnow pitched a masterful game, guiding the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-1 win against the Colorado Rockies on Monday evening. With the Dodgers' bullpen, Glasnow formed a tandem that surrendered only one hit in a dominating performance at Dodger Stadium.

Glasnow badly wanted to return to the starting rotation very soon. Even a back tightness won't stop him from helping the team win.

Glasnow's Dominant Beginning Features 11 Strikeouts and a One-Hit Gem

Pitching for the first time in his career against the Rockies, Glasnow commanded from pitch one. He ignited 11 hitters and gave up merely two walks over 105 pitches, just one off his season total. According to ESPN, he threw 65 of the pitches for strikes. His work was instrumental in stifling the Rockies' offense, giving up just one hit over his time on the mound.

Dodgers' Bullpen Seals the Deal

Blake Treinen came in during the eighth inning, pitching a scoreless frame with one strikeout. Tanner Scott came in during the ninth, allowing a leadoff double to Ryan Ritter. Scott, though, settled down and struck out the next two men, earning the save and protecting the Dodgers' lead.

Slow Dodgers Start As Rockies Lead Early

The Rockies got off to the lead in the second inning when Kyle Farmer's sacrifice fly brought home Jordan Beck, who had crossed the plate on a walk. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers fought back in the sixth inning. Freddie Freeman's pinch-hit RBI double off reliever Juan Meija leveled the score at 1-1, paving the way for the ultimate win.

Overcoming Injury Concerns

Glasnow's outing was particularly impressive given that he had been scratched from his previous planned start because of back stiffness, per Sports Illustrated. Though the medical tests revealed nothing seriously wrong, Glasnow's return to the mound was vital for the Dodgers.

According to Dave Roberts, the Dodgers' manager, Glasnow was expected to play versus the Rockies. It was surprising to see him returning to the rotation.

Tyler Glasnow is starting for #Dodgers tonight. Roster moves to come to activate Max Muncy and Alex Vesia from IL — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) September 8, 2025

In 14 starts before this game, Glasnow was 1-3 with a 3.41 ERA. He had an impressive strikeout rate with 81 strikeouts and only 32 walks. He was also leading National League starters with a .181 opponents' batting average. Glasnow's good numbers had been accompanied by 10 no-decisions this season, a reflection of how the team had not been supportive of him offensively.

Glasnow missed 18 days during the All-Star break when he suffered from lower back tightness. He also missed all the action through May and June with right shoulder inflammation.

The Tampa Bay Rays traded Glasnow to the Dodgers in December 2023.

