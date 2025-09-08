Apple iOS 26 Release Date Announcement Expected During Sept. 9 Event

The world awaits iOS 26's official public release as it is counting down the hours before the Apple event scheduled for September 9. The event is expected to heavily feature the iPhone 17.

iOS 26 Release Date Expected This Sept. 9 Event

As the Apple event set for September 9 draws near, reports are now stating that iOS 26's release date is right around the corner, and the new operating system is also set to get a showcase during the event.

It is expected that the iPhone 17 series would ship out with iOS 26. Around the same time, it would be available for all eligible smartphones to download.

Reports are speculating that Apple would make iOS 26's public release version available to download and install by September 16 onwards. Alongside the iPhone operating system, it is also expected that the other software, like iPadOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26, will also drop by next week.

Check Your iPhone's Compatibility with iOS 26

As confirmed by the current iOS 26 preview page on Apple's official website, there are three devices that are no longer compatible once the new operating system drops. These are:

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

This means that all the other smartphones not mentioned here would still get the new iOS 26 experience, including the iPhone 11 series and later models, as well as the iPhone SE 2nd Generation and later models.

What Does iOS 26 Bring to the Table?

After WWDC 2025's showcase, Apple has given the world a preview of what iOS 26 brings to the table by first releasing the developer's beta version, which shared many important features of the operating system.

It was not until July that Apple shared the first public beta version of the iOS 26, which featured a more stable build of the experience for those who are part of the beta program.

Apple shared the new Liquid Glass UI, which took on the visionOS' interface and themes, offering clear or transparent app icons, buttons, and other OS elements.

The new operating system also brought significant changes to built-in apps like Safari, Messages, Music, Notes, and more, while adding new ones like Preview and Games.

