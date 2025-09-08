MLB Trade Rumors: Will Kyle Tucker Join the Los Angeles Dodgers in Free Agency?

Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker is having a disappointing contract year, far from the lofty expectations that so many had of him.

Although a four-time All-Star, Tucker has struggled with his performance, and now MLB insiders are wondering if he will look for a new home in free agency with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Kyle Tucker's Disappointing Performance

Tucker's 2025 campaign has not been as anticipated as many predicted, particularly in a contract year. Since the All-Star break, his performance has declined. He's hitting only .242 with just five home runs and 17 runs batted in.

Despite these difficulties, he has nonetheless hit 22 home runs and recorded 73 runs batted in in 133 games this year. These numbers are solid but not quite up to the strong performance commonly expected of a player in a contract year.

MLB executives think Tucker will remain one of the top-paid free agents from the offseason, even with his recent woes. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports that most view the Dodgers as an ideal destination for Tucker because they urgently need outfield depth.

Nightengale says that despite Tucker's struggles, competing executives still think he'll be the highest-paid player in free agency. He adds that the managers think the Dodgers have a chance to use his outfield depth.

Injury Concerns and Tucker's Current Status

Tucker's season has been impacted by calf tightness, which led him to his last game on Sept. 2. Cubs manager Craig Counsell spoke about the situation and said that the injury would not need a placement on the injured list. He clarified that it will take time for Tucker to heal, but they will be prepared before an injured list stint could cost him.

Even with the injury, Counsell was stressing caution. He said that they were still going to be conservative with Tucker's situation. He also acknowledged that the 28-year-old is showing improvement, and he thought it's worth taking it day by day.

Will the Dodgers Be Tucker's New Home?

With a good history and potential for a very financially rewarding free-agent contract, Tucker could find himself playing for a different team next offseason. The Los Angeles Dodgers, perennial postseason contenders in MLB, lack outfield depth and could look at Tucker as the perfect solution. His power and veteran status would give their lineup the boost it needs as they strive for a championship.

Tucker's potential transfer to the Dodgers would be no surprise based on the team's continued success and retention of high-level talent, per ClutchPoints. With a roster that can contend year in and year out, bringing in a proven player like Tucker could provide the Dodgers with the added punch they require for another title bid.

The Cubs have the option to fire Tucker if his poor performance persists. This means they need to look for other performers to fill the gap. This is the perfect time for the Dodgers to get him and give him a new role on the team.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com