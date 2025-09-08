Kevin Love's transfer to the Utah Jazz earlier in the year sparked controversy, but it seems like his time with the team will not be extended. Even after being traded in a three-team deal that saw Norman Powell move to the Miami Heat and John Collins go to the Los Angeles Clippers, Love's future is unclear.

With the 2025-26 NBA season around the corner, the veteran forward's status is still on everyone's lips.

Kevin Love's Situation With the Utah Jazz

Veteran forward Kevin Love was traded on July 7 to the Utah Jazz in a three-team transaction. The transaction, which included the two forwards, sent Love to a rebuilding Jazz team. But just a month later, NBA insider Marc Stein wrote that Love was seriously looking to explore opportunities outside Utah, including exploring a potential buyout.

Even with these reports, no teams have been mentioned showing interest in Love's services. With training camps set to open, Love is still on the Jazz's roster heading into the season.

Love is under an expiring deal worth $4.15 million for the 2023/24 season, a factor that has sparked speculation regarding his future.

The Chances of a Buyout or Trade

As the 2025-26 season draws near, rumors about Love's possible departure from Utah persist. As per Bennett Durando of The Denver Post, Love is "widely expected to be traded or bought out" by the Jazz during the onset of the upcoming season.

Kevin Love is nearing his retirement, and this means joining a contender should be his number one priority. He wants to get his one last NBA ring, and joining a team like the Denver Nuggets could be on his list. For sure, the Jazz would agree to this if Denver's offer would benefit them.

The Jazz, who ended last year with the NBA's worst record at 17-65, are currently in a rebuilding phase. With their emphasis on youth development, the team might ditch the possibility of retaining the 37-year-old Love for their long-term plans.

How Would the Denver Nuggets Utilize Kevin Love?

Even if forward depth isn't the Nuggets' first concern, Durando says that Denver's bench is somewhat young and inexperienced. Peyton Watson, DaRon Holmes II, Zeke Nnaji, and Hunter Tyson need some minutes to show their potential and talent to the management.

Watson is the lone one among them who has given any indication of being a full-time rotation player to date. That might leave some space for the addition of a veteran presence, such as Love, to offer leadership and depth.

While there is no promise Love will land in Denver, it's something to think about. Durando also pointed out that Love has a long-standing history with Nuggets head coach David Adelman, who served as an assistant when Love was in Minnesota. That relationship could be an integral part of a possible Denver move.

Love is past his prime, and the upcoming season will be his 18th season in the league. His glory days are with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who managed to come back from a 3-1 deficit versus the Golden State Warriors.

While the majority of NBA teams are currently prioritizing a youthful lineup, some teams could use him to mentor rookies and younger cagers to improve their shooting and rebounding. He could be the sparkplug that every bench wants to have.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com