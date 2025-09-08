Philadelphia Eagles Make a 'Strong Push' For Micah Parsons, NFL Reporter Says

The Micah Parsons trade rumors are over after he decided to get on board with the Green Bay Packers. That was a shocking decision that almost all NFL fans did not expect.

However, it was recently revealed that the Packers are not the first team to pursue the former franchise pass rusher from the Dallas Cowboys.

The Eagles' Strong Push for Parsons

The surprise trade involved two first-round draft picks and defensive lineman Kenny Clark for the 26-year-old Parsons, although it was also reported that the Cowboys had received a compelling offer from a division opponent.

As news of the trade emerged, it was reported that the reigning Super Bowl champion, the Philadelphia Eagles, had made a serious bid to sign Parsons.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported that the Eagles assembled a "strong" bid that involved no fewer than two first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. But even with the aggressive bid, the Cowboys did not send Parsons to an in-division foe.

Dallas' Attempts to Trade Parsons Out of the NFC

The Cowboys were said to be willing to trade Parsons to an AFC club in order not to send him to another NFC power. They tried, nonetheless, and failed to acquire a palatable deal on their side of the AFC. Thus, the Packers' relentless offer with Clark as a marquee player finally convinced Dallas.

Micah Parsons' Packers Debut

Though it would have been an interesting narrative to have Parsons square off against his old squad in a Thursday night showdown in Philadelphia, the deal was done, and Parsons will indeed be playing for the Packers. The two-time All-Pro middle linebacker will finally take to the field on Sunday afternoon against the Detroit Lions.

Imagine the possibility of Parsons landing on Eagles' turf. Philadelphia could be a more dangerous team for a defending champion. But Parsons might have seen his future ahead of the Packers; that's why he looked for a team with strong potential in the division.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com