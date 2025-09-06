Song Joong-ki x Chun Woo-hee: Will 'My Youth' Become the Romance Drama Everyone's Waiting For?

JTBC's new Friday drama, 'My Youth,' will introduce a new but emotional take on melodrama, bringing together star leads Song Joong-ki and Chun Woo-hee in a tale of love, loss, and rediscovery.

The production conference for My Youth was held Thursday afternoon at the Link Hall of Link Hotel in Sindorim, Guro-gu, Seoul.

Director Lee Sang-yeop, known for Yumi's Cells, joined the main cast — Song Joong-ki, Chun Woo-hee, Lee Joo-myung, and Seo Ji-hoon — to discuss the project.

Making its debut in the drama, a neutral account of the production company explained, "My Youth is a sentimental romance that tells the story of Sun Woo-hae (Song Joong-ki), who began his ordinary life later than others, and Sung Je-yeon (Chun Woo-hee), who must unexpectedly shatter the peace of her first love.

Through their reunion after 15 years, the two embark on a journey to find pieces of themselves that they had forgotten."

The pairing of Song and Chun has fueled excitement among drama fans. Director Lee said during the event that he wanted to create a story that felt both intimate and relatable.

Before his remarks, organizers highlighted the creative collaboration behind the series, noting, "My Youth is already stimulating drama fans' excitement as it is a collaboration between director Lee Sang-yeop of Yumi's Cells and writer Park Si-hyun of Run On."

For Song Joong-ki, the drama is a big comeback to TV after three years. Saying a few words about his character, Song stated, "In the drama, I play Sun Woo-hae, a child star turned florist and mysterious novelist who has prematurely experienced the prime of his life, finally returning to reality after a long absence."

Chun Woo-hee, as Sung Je-yeon, coined her character as tender and transformative. The production added, "Chun Woo-hee plays Sung Je-yeon, Sun Woo-hae's first love, a role that shatters his tranquility."

Industry observers predict the drama could be among JTBC's best titles of 2025 with its realistic narrative strategy and emotional appeal. Everyone will watch if the rapport between Song and Chun can win over audiences when My Youth airs later this autumn.

