Chicago Sky Benches Angel Reese After Calling Out Teammates

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese was unstoppable on the court against the Connecticut Sun, but what she said after the game ignited controversy that resulted in disciplinary measures.

Angel Reese's Stellar Performance

Reese had another solid performance as Chicago picked up its 10th win of the year with an 88-64 win over the Sun. The rookie phenom recorded her sixth straight and 23rd overall double-double, scoring 18 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Her steady contributions have established her as one of the most exciting young players in the league.

Postgame Remarks Ignite Controversy

Even with the victory, Reese's post-game comments hijacked the focus of her performance and placed it on locker room drama. According to Sports Illustrated, she called for major roster improvements by the franchise, indicating she wanted to share the court with top players.

Here's what Reese told Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune.

I'm not settling for the same s*** we did this year. We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That's a non-negotiable for me. I'm willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that's what I'm going to do this offseason. So it's going to be very, very important this offseason to make sure we attract the best of the best because we can't settle for what we have this year.

Reese Apologized Later

Following her comments, which invited criticism from teammates, Reese explained that she did not mean to upset them. The 23-year-old expressed appreciation for their support during the season and apologized for how her words were taken.

Nevertheless, the Sky acted. In a statement, the franchise said Reese would be sidelined for the first half of the Sept. 7 game versus the Las Vegas Aces. The team emphasized its insistence on accountability and cohesion going forward.

Statement from the Chicago Sky pic.twitter.com/kf8qXvEkGb — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) September 5, 2025

Suspension Adds to Season Struggles

Reese was already ruled out of the game against the Indiana Fever after tallying her eighth technical foul of the year. With only three games remaining, the Sky reside at 11th place in the standings, outside of playoff territory and only ahead of the Connecticut Sun and Dallas Wings.

Reese has been one of the few positives for the team, posting 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per contest. But her absence down the stretch exposes Chicago's issues on and off the court.

Reese is still the franchise's face, but her Chicago future might rest on the front office's offseason decisions. Fans will be paying close attention to determine if the No. 7 overall pick in 2024 remains with the Sky or seeks a different opportunity.

Reese was known for being bold to criticism. Last year, she lambasted fans who questioned her commitment to the team. She took it as a satire to X, where she posted that if her offseason workouts were not caught on camera, it's not happening.

