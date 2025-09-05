Tesla has released the new Robotaxi app on iOS, and users who have registered their accounts will soon be able to book rides and experience the new autonomous service.

This release marks the first time that the Tesla-developed ride-hailing service moves out of early access.

Despite the app's public release on iOS, it is not yet a guaranteed ride for all users. As of writing, there is still a waitlist for registered accounts before they can get the chance to hail a Tesla electric vehicle.

Tesla Robotaxi App on iOS Is Now Available to Download

The verified Tesla Robotaxi account on X has recently announced that its official app is now available to download on the Apple App Store. Anyone in the United States who is of legal age may now register an account and join the Tesla autonomous ride-hailing service to possibly experience what it has to offer.

Tesla and Elon Musk's autonomous ride-hailing is currently available for testing in two different cities in the US, Austin, Texas, and in California's San Francisco.

Robotaxi app now available to all



Download to join waitlist – expanding access soon pic.twitter.com/gYsB3ZkbZB — Tesla Robotaxi (@robotaxi) September 4, 2025

There's a Waitlist to Book Rides on Tesla's Robotaxi App

However, it should be noted that there is a waitlist before users can book rides in both service areas of the Tesla Robotaxi.

According to Engadget, the waitlist would not make users wait for days to ride the service as in a test done by Business Insider, it only took them three hours before they were able to start using it. That being said, it is important to note that wait times may not be the same for all accounts.

Only Tesla's Robotaxi service in Austin features the Cybercab electric vehicles, the intended cars for the ride-hailing service, and users in San Francisco would instead book regular Tesla EVs.

Tesla's support page for its Robotaxi ride-hailing service claims that through the app, users may change their pickup points if needed. Other app features also include the estimated ride fare, reflecting the time of arrival to the pickup point, and trip duration.

For users who have successfully booked a ride, they would need to press "Start" on the app to begin the trip.

During the ride, users may use the app to tweak in-vehicle settings like cabin temperature and seat positioning, and they may even stream music, a feature that could also be done on the in-vehicle touchscreen.

Originally published on Tech Times