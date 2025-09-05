iPhone 17 Pro Max Price Hike Rumors: Safe From Tariffs But Increase Is Coming

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumored to be more expensive than last year's iPhone 16.

Reports indicate Apple's iPhone 17 lineup will not be impacted by Trump administration tariffs, but all four models are still expected to see a price increase.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Price Hike Rumored to be Coming

A report from Trendforce suggests all next-generation iPhone 17 Pro series units will have a price increase. Estimates indicate the iPhone 17 Pro will see the highest price bump, followed by the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max may cost up to $100 more than last year's model, with the base variant starting at $1,299 and featuring 256 GB of memory.

On the other hand, the base iPhone 17 Pro release will reportedly see a $200 price bump compared to the iPhone 16 Pro, which will now start at $1,199.

Both the Pro series models are expected to use the upgraded Apple A19 Pro chipset, while the base variant, as well as the rumored iPhone 17 Air, are getting the A19 processor.

Apple's iPhone 17 Is Safe From Tariffs, Still Increasing

CNBC reported that the iPhone 17 series, which is expected to be released later this year, would not be affected by the Trump tariffs. Despite this, there seems to still be a looming price increase set to apply to the lineup, with other analysts also expecting a $50 bump to the base iPhone 17.

The iPhone 17 Air, on the other hand, is expected to start at around $1,099 with 256 GB of storage.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Rumors

The next Apple event is already set for next week, and it is expected to unveil the latest iPhone 17 lineup. Various rumors have talked about new changes coming for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which includes the new position of the Apple logo as it will reportedly be slightly off-center due to the new camera bump island.

In the past releases of the iPhone Pro and Pro Max variants, it focused on delivering neutral colorways, but that may be about to change. Each year, a new exclusive color arrives for its flagship devices, and for 2025's iPhone 17 Pro series, rumors revealed that it would be a vibrant orange color.

The iPhone 17 Pro series is expected to debut other upgrades like a the A19 Pro chipset, a small memory boost, and other improvements to the camera lenses.

That being said, earlier rumors suggested that Apple will opt for more eSIM-exclusive iPhone 17s coming to multiple regions worldwide after initially making it a standard among US releases in the past years.

Originally published on Tech Times