NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons' Future in Doubt as Knicks Show Interest Amid Free Agency

Ben Simmons' NBA career is still uncertain at the moment. The former No. 1 overall pick is said to be considering whether he wants to return to playing in the league for the 2025-26 season.

While he's not that efficient, unlike before, the New York Knicks could make use of him soon.

Knicks Tied to Simmons in Free Agency

Despite uncertainty regarding his future, Simmons has attracted interest on the open market. According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, the Knicks and another team have been reported to have considered signing him. As training camp begins on Sept. 24, time is running out for the 29-year-old to make a decision.

Simmons' Struggles in Recent Seasons

Simmons last season played part-time for both the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers, playing 51 games. He put up an average of 5.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 0.7 steals in 22 minutes per game, shooting 52 percent from the field.

These statistics are a stark contrast to his beginnings at the start of his career. Simmons arrived in the NBA as the first overall pick in the 2016 Draft and became an anchor for the Philadelphia 76ers within a short time. He was named Rookie of the Year and was a three-year consecutive All-Star from 2018 through 2021.

Eventually, the Nets finalized a buyout deal for him because the team saw that his declining performance wouldn't benefit the organization anymore.

Injuries Derailed a Promising Career

Following a rocky start, Simmons' career path went into a slump. He sat out for the entire 2021-22 season with a holdout combined with a back injury that wouldn't heal and had to be operated on. His stint with the 76ers came to an end when he was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets in September 2022.

Unfortunately, Simmons kept having issues with injuries in Brooklyn. Bleacher Report reported that he appeared in only 57 games over two seasons before getting another procedure on his back late in the 2023-24 season. His ailments restricted his influence and made it hard for him to get back to his All-Star level.

Brief Stint with the Clippers

After recovering, Simmons opened the 2024-25 season for the Nets but was ultimately bought out. He then signed with the Los Angeles Clippers, where he played in a restricted role. Although he flashed defensive versatility and playmaking potential, he never regained the dominance that used to characterize his game.

Simmons also hoped to have a strong preseason last season, but fans called it a "comeback flop" after the Australian guard only shot 1-of-5 from the field in 13 minutes. He ended up with two points, two rebounds, and three assists.

