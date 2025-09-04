Framber Valdez Denies Intentional Throw at Catcher César Salazar After Costly Grand Slam

Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez had a forgetful night in the team's 7-1 defeat by the New York Yankees, as frustration got the better of him in a dramatic moment with catcher César Salazar.

Yankees Take Command with Grand Slam

During the fifth inning, with bases loaded and two outs, Valdez was facing Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham. As the pitch clock was running down, Salazar signaled for Valdez to step off and request a timeout.

According to Fox News, Valdez ignored the signal and served up a 96-mph sinker as time was just about to run out. Grisham slammed it into the left-field seats for a demoralizing grand slam and gave New York a 6-0 lead.

Tension Between Pitcher and Catcher

This at-bat poured gasoline on the fire. Valdez threw a 93-mph sinker right at Salazar's chest, surprising the catcher. The ball ricocheted off Salazar's chest protector as he glared back at Valdez. Salazar took a few steps in the direction of the mound before removing his mask briefly and then throwing the ball back.

The confrontation triggered rumors among fans and commentators that Valdez had unleashed his anger at his own catcher.

How Former Players and Analysts Reacted

It was not long before former MLB pitcher and broadcaster Dallas Braden took to social media, deeming the throw "100% intentional" and branding it "absolute trash behavior." The clip soon went viral, with heavy criticism of Valdez's behavior in the dramatic moment.

Valdez and Salazar Clarify the Incident

Following the game, Valdez would not admit to throwing at Salazar on purpose, claiming it was a miscommunication. He said in Spanish:

"No. It was not intentional. What happened with us, we just got crossed up. "I called for that pitch, I threw it and we got crossed up. We went down to the dugout, and I excused myself with him. And I said sorry to him, and I take full responsibility for that."

Salazar supported his pitcher, with the confusion having resulted from his error with the electronic pitch-calling system.

"The stadium was loud, and I thought I pushed the right button, but I pushed the wrong one," Salazar said. "I was looking for another pitch, but it wasn't it. Me and Framber actually have a really good relationship."

While tensions were running high, both Salazar and Valdez made it clear that the matter was closed and that their very good working relationship was in no way compromised.

The Houston Astros, who are trying to recover from the setback, will be counting on Valdez and Salazar to put the episode behind them as they carry on with their playoff bid in a tight American League contest.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com