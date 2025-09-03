Tech

Gemini AI Is Coming to Google Home to Power Its Smart Home Lineup This October

Starting October, Gemini AI will help power your home.

By
Made by Google

Gemini AI is set to makes its way to Google Home, and it will be at the center of Google's next event.

The company's smart home lineup, including the Nest devices, will be upgraded with its multimodal AI to deliver a new kind of at-home experience for users.

Gemini AI Is Coming to Google Home This October

A new Made by Google event is set for October, and it will focus on Google's recent announcement regarding Gemini AI's addition to the Google Home platform.

Google's Gemini AI integration to Home will open up to new smart home experiences, with a public preview already launched by the company.

Users are being invited to tune in to the event to learn more about how Gemini AI will be integrated into the Google Home ecosystem and what features it will bring to the platform.

Google's Smart Home Lineup Gets Gemini

Everything under the Google Home platform, as long as it is compatible, would get to experience the power of Gemini AI's multimodal capabilities.

This means that different Nest devices, like the cameras and doorbells, will likely be part of the list of devices that will have Gemini.

Google's Gemini AI on Its Tech

One of the earliest iterations of Gemini on Google Workspace apps was its arrival on Gmail, with the AI bringing a "Help Me Write" or "Add to Calendar" feature on the platform.

On the other hand, the Mountain View tech giant also introduced Gemini AI to Android devices, depending on their compatibility and specs, which brings more depth to the smartphone ecosystem.

In a recent feature release, Gemini has been given the capabilities to access apps like WhatsApp and more for the chatbot to process. However, many raised privacy and security concerns over this.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Google
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
GOP Rep Caught: Trump in Epstein Files?

JD Vance on Trump 'Death' News: 'No One Has More to Gain From President's Untimely Demise Than I Do!'

Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, Donald Trump
Mexican President Sheinbaum' Reportedly 'Exasperated' Over Unrelenting Demands From Trump Admin
North Korean leader Kim's attendance at the parade in Beijing will be the first time he has been seen with China's Xi and Russia's Putin at the same event
North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un Arrives in Beijing to Join Xi and Putin at Massive Military Parade
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a memorial wall in Pyongyang in August for Korean People's Army's Overseas Operational Forces who took part in military operations for Russia
About 2,000 North Korean Troops Killed In Russia Deployment: Seoul Spy Agency
'This is a direct challenge to the international system built on rules,' said Kallas
Xi Jinping Joins Putin and Kim in Beijing Parade as EU Warns of 'New World Order'
Editor's Pick
Hospital staff said they were overwhelmed by the number of bodies from the fighting
World

'Mass Grave': Medics Appeal For Aid At Last Working Hospital In Syria's Sweida

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice