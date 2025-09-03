World

Singapore Orders Facebook to Fight Surge in Government Impersonation Scams

By AFP news
Singapore has seen a rise in scammers impersonating government officials and is ordering Facebook to help crack down
Singapore has seen a rise in scammers impersonating government officials and is ordering Facebook to help crack down AFP

Singapore will order Meta to crack down on scammers pretending to be government officials, a type of fraud that has boomed in the city-state and cost victims tens of millions of dollars, authorities said Wednesday.

Meta's Facebook is the top platform fraudsters use to carry out the scams, said Minister of State for Home Affairs Goh Pei Ming, who warned of fines of up to Sg$1 million ($776,000) if the tech giant fails to act.

During the first half of this year, so-called government official impersonation scams rose by 200 percent from the year before to more than 1,760 cases, Goh said in a speech to an anti-scam conference.

In a notorious example, scammers used deepfakes or images of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong this year to sell fraudulent cryptocurrency investment schemes.

Losses to impersonation scammers rose by about 90 percent to Sg$126 million in the first half of 2025.

Facebook is the "top platform used by scammers for such impersonation scams", Goh said.

Police "will require Meta to put in place measures to address scam advertisements, accounts, profiles and business pages impersonating key Government officials on Facebook," he said.

This will be the first time police will order an online platform to tackle the rising scam problem in the city-state, Goh said.

Meta said it was against the tech giant's policies to impersonate or run ads that deceptively use public figures to try to scam people, adding "we remove these when detected."

"Scammers use every platform available to them and constantly adapt to evade enforcement," the firm told AFP.

"That's why Meta has specialized systems to detect impersonating accounts and celeb-bait ads, including facial recognition technology," Meta added, saying legal action was taken against offenders.

Goh noted Singapore is a "very attractive scam target" because the median wealth of adults in the city-state is above the global benchmark and the country is well-connected to the internet.

Scammers also like to impersonate government officials because of Singaporeans' high trust in their government, he said.

Goh added TikTok has also been classified as a "designated online service" with effect from September 1 this year.

This means that by February 28 next year, the social media platform must comply with a code that requires it to implement efforts to counter scams and cybercrime.

Meanwhile, Singapore's neighbour Malaysia has summoned TikTok's top management after delays by the company in cooperating with police to curb the spread of fake news on the platform, local media reported.

The meeting is expected to take place at Malaysian police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

Most Read
GOP Rep Caught: Trump in Epstein Files?

JD Vance on Trump 'Death' News: 'No One Has More to Gain From President's Untimely Demise Than I Do!'

Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, Donald Trump
Mexican President Sheinbaum' Reportedly 'Exasperated' Over Unrelenting Demands From Trump Admin
North Korean leader Kim's attendance at the parade in Beijing will be the first time he has been seen with China's Xi and Russia's Putin at the same event
North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un Arrives in Beijing to Join Xi and Putin at Massive Military Parade
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a memorial wall in Pyongyang in August for Korean People's Army's Overseas Operational Forces who took part in military operations for Russia
About 2,000 North Korean Troops Killed In Russia Deployment: Seoul Spy Agency
'This is a direct challenge to the international system built on rules,' said Kallas
Xi Jinping Joins Putin and Kim in Beijing Parade as EU Warns of 'New World Order'
Editor's Pick
Hospital staff said they were overwhelmed by the number of bodies from the fighting
World

'Mass Grave': Medics Appeal For Aid At Last Working Hospital In Syria's Sweida

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice